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Rudulph Evans' statue of Thomas Jefferson, with excerpts of the Declaration of Independence seen behind, Thomas Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C., in March 1985.
Rudulph Evans' statue of Thomas Jefferson, with excerpts of the Declaration of Independence seen behind, Thomas Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C., in March 1985. (Barbara Alper / Getty Images)

Do Americans Have to Obey Laws That Will Destroy Us? Thomas Jefferson Said Absolutely Not

 By Michael Schwarz  August 7, 2026 at 2:04pm
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Every now and then, an author must preface an article with a caveat or even an apology. This is one such instance.

After all, to treat the matter adequately, or at least to avoid misleading the reader, an author should devote chapters or volumes, not paragraphs, to the immense and multi-faceted subject of Thomas Jefferson, law, the Constitution, and natural rights such as religious liberty. Throw in nationhood and civil disobedience, and suddenly your subject consumes entire bookshelves.

Nonetheless, the great Founding Fathers left us the sort of wisdom that we ignore at our peril. Thus, if we hope to benefit from that wisdom, we must deduce its modern applicability.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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