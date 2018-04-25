Americans Rally to NRA, Shatter 15 Year Fundraising Record

The National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund raised $2.4 million in March, marking its largest single month haul in at least 15 years.

The record fundraising total came during the first full month following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February.

McClatchy reported that the tally was $1.6 million more than the NRA raised during the month of February and $1.5 million more than the group took in during March 2017.

The news service noted that most of the donations during March of this year — $1.9 million of the $2.4 million — came from small donations of $200 or less.

The immediate aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School saw a push for new gun control measures, both at the national and state level.

Some states passed new laws in a matter of weeks — including Florida, Illinois, Oregon, Vermont — while others continue to consider legislation. The most common change has been raising the age to purchase so-called assault weapons from 18 to 21.

The banning of “bump stocks,” which effectively turns a semi-automatic weapon to fully automatic, has been another active area for legislation.

President Donald Trump announced last month a new federal regulation banning the devices.

The NRA became a focal point for gun control advocates.

The Washington Post reported that the pro-Second Amendment group was repeatedly attacked from the stage at the March for Our Lives.

A GoFundMe site set up by March for Our Lives has raised $3.5 million since Feb. 18.

The organization’s leaders called for any political candidate supported by the NRA to be voted out of office.

I was at the March for Our Lives. They walked right past the FBI bldg while chanting about the NRA and Trump https://t.co/DDM8MM42QG — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2018

The NRA made an online push to counter the narrative that the organization somehow shared responsibility for the 19-year-old Marjory Stoneman alumni, who killed 17 people at the school.

NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch also appeared on multiple media outlets, including a CNN town hall in February, and pointed out both state and local officials’ multiple failures in preventing the tragedy, arguing the gunman should never have been able to purchase a firearm.

Earlier this month, the NRA announced a new membership drive to sign up 100,000 members in 100 days.

“The enemies of freedom are well-organized and well-funded, and it’s our responsibility to fight back,” the NRA’s Jason Brown said. “The Second Amendment needs you now more than ever.”

