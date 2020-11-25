Americans Say 'No Way' to COVID Restrictions, Vow To Spend Thanksgiving with Families

Many Americans are ignoring government warnings and the establishment media’s gloom as a sizable majority of them plan to spend Thanksgiving with their families, according to a poll.

Morning Consult asked adults if they intend to spend the special day with their families.

With the coronavirus pandemic getting ready to enter its ninth month, 59 percent of more than 2,000 respondents answered yes when asked if they intend to brave the holiday anyway.

Apologies to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

Love is sometimes doing what’s hard. The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is with your immediate household only. pic.twitter.com/nBEviXnZ8P — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 19, 2020

TRENDING: Hot Mic Catches Trump’s Powerful 7-Word Message to Brother of Fallen Cop

The number of Americans who intend to gather around the table is down from September, when 68 percent of adults said they planned to spend Thanksgiving with their families.

Most Americans Plan to Spend Thanksgiving With Their Families, and Plan to Leave Politics Out of It https://t.co/6pXPpwKunJ via @eyokley and @ameyers_ pic.twitter.com/XZPyGwfH21 — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) November 23, 2020

Of course, responses reflected different outlooks when those polled were broken down by political affiliation.

Morning Consult asked respondents not about political party, but which presidential candidate they voted for when inquiring about holiday plans.

Supporters of Democrat Joe Biden, unsurprisingly, said they were far less likely to enjoy the holiday with family.

Only 54 percent of Biden’s supporters polled by Morning Consult said they intended to spend Thanksgiving with family.

That number is down from September, when 62 percent of Biden supporters answered in the affirmative about spending Turkey Day with relatives.

Do you intend to spend Thanksgiving with family? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 90% (47 Votes) 10% (5 Votes)

RELATED: CDC's Thanksgiving Demands Would Turn the Holiday Into a Depressing and Isolating Event

As a rule, liberals are naturally more inclined than conservatives to thumb their noses at tradition, the importance of family and eating cooked flesh, so it’s not much of a shock that they’re less likely to be planning to be around family on such a special day.

It also seems Democrats are also more likely to believe that the coronavirus is the single most dangerous thing ever faced by humans — with the possible exception of President Donald Trump.

Speaking of the president, Trump voters are much more likely than Biden supporters to spend Thursday with loved ones, according to the survey.

Seventy percent of the president’s supporters will spend the day with family.

That’s a drop from 78 percent in September.

In any event, a majority of Americans will celebrate the holiday with family, which is a win for those who embrace individual liberty and their rights to make their own decisions.

Despite strict limits on gatherings in some areas of the country put in place by elected Democrats, rising cases of the coronavirus and the mainstream media telling Americans that they might kill someone by using a communal gravy spoon, a majority of the country won’t be deterred from cutting into the turkey alongside those they love.

The Morning Consult poll surveyed 2,201 American adults Nov. 10- 13 and reported a margin of error at plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.