It’s a message even the music industry might understand.

Sunday night’s Grammy awards — yet another annual combination of left-wing politics and soft-core porn the cultural aristocracy inflicts on the country — posted abysmal early ratings numbers, according to the entertainment trade publication Variety.

And “bad” doesn’t begin to describe it.

According to Variety, the program ended up with an average of 8.8 million viewers and a 2.1 rating in the key 18-29 demographic. Last year’s show had an average of 18.7 million viewers and a rating of 5.6, amounting to a stunning 53 percent drop for 2021.

As an enterprise that depends on the entertainment industry, Variety took pains to point out that Sunday’s Grammys were the best-rated show of the evening.

Still, that had to be a poor consolation when even the previous least-watched Grammys, in 2006, drew 17 million viewers.

In other words, Sunday’s show hosted by the inveterate liberal Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show,” wasn’t just bad, and it wasn’t even just terrible. It was a miserable, disgraceful tanking — and it might have been Donald Trump’s fault, or to his credit.

Without Trump in the White House for liberals to rally against, the insipid musicians who make up so much of the modern entertainment world were left to their own devices to draw audiences who might have tuned in over the past three years for what amounted to an extended “two-minutes hate” of the man in the Oval Office.

On Sunday night, it was only the music, the rampant pornography that passes for juvenile “sexuality,” and the faux outrage of the Black Lives Matter movement that were on offer to draw attention to the event.

And as the numbers show, they weren’t much of a draw at all.

When MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow wins a Grammy for “Best Spoken Word Album,” it’s a good sign that the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences that decides the winners is aiming for a pretty niche audience. And when the ratings results are as pathetic as they were on Sunday, it’s a better sign that that audience is only a sliver of the American population.

After all, for even mildly mature audiences — a group whose idea of “adult education” has progressed somewhere beyond, say, 10th grade — a screechy porn show thinly disguised as a political protest holds few charms.

Here’s a great idea… Let’s cancel the Grammys — Eva_IRL (@EvaInc305) March 15, 2021

Maybe they should’ve just stuck with entertainment and not telling people how to live their lives. pic.twitter.com/9rUJ9NciQE — Dan Biko (@dannbiko) March 15, 2021

As someone with a small child at home, there is a 0% chance that I’m putting on the Grammys to have my child watch “singers” dance with barely any clothes on. — AJ Smith (@aj453016) March 15, 2021

Garbage entertainment — Gomez in Miami (@Gomez_in_Miami) March 15, 2021

This one put it perfectly:

Maybe bc ppl are sick of being told that kids books and movies are unacceptable yet glorifying strippers, thongs and WAPs are/is ok…… — jk (@jklb14) March 15, 2021

“Maybe bc ppl are sick of being told that kids books and movies are unacceptable yet glorifying strippers, thongs and WAPs are/is ok …”

(The reference is to the song by rapper Cardi B that has a title so vile it’s better known by its initials.)

In the United States in 2021, Dr. Seuss books are getting banned for being insensitive and a Democratic governor of one of the country’s largest states is under pressure to resign over his treatment of women. (His potential complicity in the death of thousands of coronavirus victims gets disturbingly little attention.)

But a national awards show has no problems putting on a show that features rappers re-enacting anti-police riots and pornographic images that wouldn’t have been acceptable in mainstream movie theaters much less mainstream television, no matter the hour.

The fact that the show was rejected, and rejected so soundly, by the vast majority of the American population should be a message even the music industry can understand.

It’s a message Democrats should be listening to as well. It wasn’t Trump voters that made CBS think this kind of trash was what the country wanted.

