A new poll finds not too many Americans are eager to put a “Biden 2024” sign on the their front lawns, while adding to the drumbeat of polls saying that former President Donald Trump would win a rematch against President Joe Biden.

A survey by Rasmussen Reports found that only 30 percent of likely voters thought Biden’s plans to seek re-election, emphasized last week by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, amounted to a good idea.

The poll, released Wednesday, reported 56 percent said it was a bad idea. The poll’s margin of error is 3 percent.

President Joe Biden intends to run for reelection in 2024, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday. https://t.co/Dlipqqv6d3 — Newsmax (@newsmax) November 23, 2021

When Rasmussen Reports asked about a Trump-Biden rematch, Trump emerged the winner, 45 percent to 32 percent, carried along by a 47 percent to 20 percent margin among independents.

NEW: @Rasmussen_Poll

2024 Hypothetical Presidential GE If the next presidential election were held today, who would you vote for? (R) Donald Trump 45% (+13)

(D) Joe Biden 32% 1,200LV | 11/22-11/23

Sample: D35/I32/R33https://t.co/NNqZSVg37K — InteractivePolls (@PollsandOdds) November 24, 2021

Trump has dropped a lot of hints about a 2024 candidacy, but he has not made any definitive announcement.

In compiling what the polls have to say, Politico noted that a Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll conducted for Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee showed that in five key swing states Biden won in 2020, Trump would come out ahead.

In the poll, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin would all go for Trump. The poll had margin of error of 4 percent.

The margins ascribed to Trump by the poll were 12 points in Michigan, 10 points in Wisconsin, eight points in Arizona, six points in Pennsylvania and three points in Georgia.

“Poll after poll clearly demonstrates that former President Donald Trump is still the 800-pound gorilla in the GOP and would be its 2024 nominee should he run,” pollster Tony Fabrizio said, according to Politico.

“This new data clearly shows that today the voters in these five key states would be happy to return Trump to the White House and send Biden packing,” he said.

One Newsweek article also discussed several other polls with similar results for both the former and current presidents.

On Friday, Trump ripped into Biden’s handing of COVID-19.

“Look, I wanted [Biden] to be successful on the … whole thing on COVID — or as I call it, the China virus,” Trump said during an interview with Fox Business. “I wanted him to be successful. He’s been totally unsuccessful. It’s a disaster what’s happened.”

Trump also criticized Biden’s energy policies.

“What’s happening with energy, nobody’s ever seen it,” Trump said. “In California — [gas] is $7.77 in certain areas of California … People remember in a debate, also, I said, you’re going to have $5, $6, $7 gasoline, and even more than that, I just didn’t know I was going to be right so soon.”

He also noted that the United States has lost face on the world stage.

“The whole world looks at us differently today than they did a year ago,” he said. “A year ago, they had great respect for this country. Now they look at us like we’re a bunch of wimps, which they can’t even believe.”

A poll from Redfield & Wilton Strategies, showed Trump leading Biden 44 percent to 39 percent, and noted that the poll marked the first time the firm found Trump leading Biden.

