When Americans Suffer, Biden Wins - Press Sec Tells Nasty Truth About the Democratic Party's Way

For many years, the Democratic Party has taken the age-old adage “never let a crisis go to waste” to the extreme.

Last week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre decided she was not even going to try to hide the party’s exploitation of Americans’ suffering.

In a news briefing on Thursday, Jean-Pierre made multiple dubious claims about the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“America has more guns than people in this country,” Jean-Pierre said. “If more guns were indeed the solution, we would be the safest country in the world. But we are not.”

This is a deliberate mischaracterization of the Republican position. No rational conservative has argued that the mere existence of more guns could single-handedly solve the problem of gun crime in America.

Instead, Republicans have argued that putting more guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens would help prepare them to stop criminals. It is not the guns themselves but rather the people who possess them that is the crux of the issue.

Second, Jean-Pierre suggested the correct response to the mass shooting would be to exploit it for political gain.

“The president has been very clear he wants action,” Jean-Pierre said. “He wants Congress to take action. He wants to turn this pain into action.”

This is a perfect example of the “never let a crisis go to waste” mindset, and it should be sickening.

The basic premise that a crisis can expose problems that need to be addressed is not inherently incorrect. However, by expressing a desire to “turn this pain into action,” President Joe Biden and his administration are admitting they want to exploit a tragedy.

Logically assessing shootings and taking the time to discuss potential solutions for the future is one thing. Deliberately using people’s grief and anger in an attempt to pass sweeping gun bans rather than crafting meaningful solutions is another.

When people are angry, they are much quicker to jump to conclusions. The Biden administration knows this, which is why it is attempting to drum up support for gun control before the families of 19 children and two adults have even had time for a funeral.

To make matters worse, some leftists have gone even further than exploiting this tragedy. For example, woke recording artist FINNEAS said Republicans “don’t care” about the murder of children because they have chosen not to politicize the massacre.

“Anyone saying ‘now isn’t the time to talk about gun control’ doesn’t care that kids got f***ing murdered today,” he tweeted on the day of the shooting.

WARNING: The following media contains language that some readers will find offensive.

Anyone saying “now isn’t the time to talk about gun control” doesn’t care that kids got fucking murdered today. — FINNEAS (@finneas) May 24, 2022

Suggesting your opponents don’t care about murdered children because they refuse to politicize a tragedy is disgusting, but that is the level to which some on the left have fallen.

Leftists want Americans to believe they are the only ones who want to solve the problem of gun violence. This is a lie, and it is exactly the type of divisive rhetoric Biden promised to end.

