Americans Support Trump’s Calls To Bring Troops Home

A majority of Americans support President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops fighting in Syria and Afghanistan, according to a Politico poll Tuesday.

Twenty-five percent of Americans strongly support the decision to bring home troops from Afghanistan and Syria, and 31 percent somewhat support the decision, according to the poll.

Only 11 percent strongly oppose the decision to bring home U.S. troops, and 16 percent somewhat oppose the decision.

Just under 20 percent aren’t sure what Trump should do.

The president has sought to bring home troops from Syria since April.

TRENDING: Radio Host Slams New ‘Masculinity’ Guidelines: ‘We Would Be Living in Caves Right Now’ Without Men

Trump announced in December that he would bring home 2,000 troops in Syria and roughly 7,000 of the 14,000 American soldiers in Afghanistan, according to The Atlantic.

“After many years they are coming home,” Trump tweeted on Dec. 23.

I just had a long and productive call with President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey. We discussed ISIS, our mutual involvement in Syria, & the slow & highly coordinated pullout of U.S. troops from the area. After many years they are coming home. We also discussed heavily expanded Trade. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

Do you support President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops fighting in Syria and Afghanistan? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The poll results are based on responses from 1,989 registered voters who were surveyed between Jan. 4 and 6.

Politico’s poll also found that 47 percent of Americans blame Trump for the government shutdown, while 33 percent blame Democrats in Congress.

Forty-six percent of Americans also have a “totally unfavorable” view of Democrats in Congress, according to the poll.

A majority of Americans believe passing an immigration reform bill is an important priority, but the country is split on whether to erect a border wall, the poll found. Thirty percent of the country strongly supports a wall along the border of Mexico, while 37 percent strongly oppose the wall, according to Politico.

Trump addressed the nation Tuesday night, speaking on the importance of immigration reform and revealing his plan to build a steel barrier along the southern border.

RELATED: Breaking: US Abruptly Starts Pulling Troops Out of Syria After Trump Tweet

He also addressed concerns regarding the safety of migrant children and humanitarian aid.

The president will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border to “meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis,” according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Tuesday night’s address was Trump’s first prime-time Oval Office address.

Only 37 percent of Americans think the country is headed in the right direction, according to the poll.

Sixty-three percent say it’s headed in the wrong direction.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.