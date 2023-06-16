Americans for Trump! Poll Boost and Donations Pour In Immediately After Arraignment

The left seems to think everyone hates Donald Trump, but the polls and the former president’s donation coffers certainly do not seem to substantiate that view: Even after his indictment on 37 federal counts related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, the love literally poured in.

Trump was arraigned Tuesday in federal court. One would think that if the leftists were right, the former president and leading GOP contender in the 2024 presidential race would slink home with his head hanging low amid a shower of mocking and shaming.

But that wasn’t the case. Indeed, his campaign said it was flooded with $6.6 million in donations in the hours after his court appearance in Miami, according to Fox News.

The donations weren’t all from deep-pocketed donors, either. The Trump campaign said $4.5 million came from small donors through its digital contributions portal.

But the big donors didn’t shun him. After his arraignment, the former president flew to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and raked in $2.1 million from those in attendance.

As Politico noted Wednesday, “Trump has still been able to rely on deep pocketed supporters to fill his campaign coffers even amid his legal troubles.”

That wasn’t the first fundraising windfall he has seen following a court appearance.

“Trump appears to be getting another fundraising bump after the latest indictment. Trump’s campaign said it raised $4 million in the first 24 hours — and $15.4 million in the two weeks — after he was indicted by Manhattan’s district attorney in late March,” Fox News reported.

The fundraising is not the only metric telling us that Trump’s support remains strong in spite of the indictments.

According to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll, Trump’s supporters have rallied to his side.

The pollsters interviewed 2,480 U.S. adults last week and recontacted 1,798 of the respondents June 9-10 after the former president’s indictment was unsealed.

A whopping 76 percent of likely GOP primary voters said they were more concerned the charges are politically motivated than they are about any national security risk posed by Trump’s handling of classified material.

In addition, only 38 percent of that group said Trump could have endangered national security by storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Also, 61 percent of likely Republican voters said the indictment did not alter their intention to vote for the former president, and 14 percent even said their view of Trump changed for the better.

On top of that, 80 percent said he should still be eligible to be president again if he’s convicted.

Only 20 percent said a conviction should disqualify him from a return to the White House.

All this taken together shows that Republicans largely view the indictment of Trump as a political attack launched by Democrats, not a matter of law — and they have lost no measure of support for the former president.

