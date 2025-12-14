Poll: Trump Holds Double-Digit Leading Majority Over Democrats Regarding Who Americans Trust to Manage the Economy

The majority of Americans still trust Republicans and President Donald Trump’s ability to handle the economy over Democrats, according to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday.

More than half of voters — 55 percent — said they trust the GOP and the Trump administration to be able to “manage” the U.S. economy, according to the newly released poll.

The other 45 percent of respondents said they had more faith in congressional Democrats’ ability to handle the economy, the survey said.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

However, 57 percent of voters said Trump is losing the battle against inflation, according to the poll. Moreover, 56 percent said the president’s tariff policies are harming the U.S. economy, the survey showed.

The survey also found that 59 percent of voters think inflation or the cost of living are the economic issues that matter the most to them.

According to the poll, voters were split 50-50 when asked whether the current economy was better or worse than under the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said the economy’s “current state” is chiefly due to Trump’s policies, while the other 48 percent said it is predominantly the result of Biden’s.

Additionally, 62 percent of respondents said that Republicans won the government shutdown fight this year, compared with 38 percent who said the same about Democrats, according to the poll. Of those surveyed, 68 percent said they approved of the deal that ended the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown in November.

Still, some polls released in recent months have indicated that many Americans feel pessimistic about Trump’s approach to the U.S. economy. Voters’ confidence in the economy dropped to a 17-month low in November, according to a survey from Gallup released Thursday.

Moreover, some American business owners have reportedly highlighted concerns that Trump’s tariffs could potentially force businesses to raise consumer costs in the new year.

Trump claimed on Dec. 2 that the word “affordability” is a “Democrat scam,” also suggesting he does not believe that Democrats want to improve the U.S. economy. The president’s comments came just days after he referred to himself as the “affordability president” in a Nov. 29 social media post.

While on the campaign trail in 2024, Trump pledged to “make America affordable again” if he won re-election. Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters wrote in a Nov. 20 post to X that “the economy is booming” under Trump’s leadership.

Additionally, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent projected in September that there would be “substantial acceleration” in the economy by the end of this year.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll survey was conducted online from Dec. 2-4, among 2,204 registered U.S. voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX.

