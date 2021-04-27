Login
Americans Tune Hollywood Out in Record Numbers as Oscars Ratings Crash to Staggering All-Time Low

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Dana Murray and Pete Docter attend the 93rd annual Academy Awards at Union Station on Sunday in Los Angeles.Matt Sayles / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty ImagesIn this handout photo provided by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Dana Murray and Pete Docter attend the 93rd annual Academy Awards at Union Station on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published April 26, 2021 at 5:23pm
The award for the least-watched Academy Awards show of all time goes to the 2021 version of the Oscars.

The 93rd iteration of the iconic awards show experienced a 58.3 percent ratings drop from last year, based on Nielsen Live+Same Day preliminary national numbers, according to Variety.

Previously, the lowest total viewership for any Oscars was 23.6 million in 2020. This year, fewer than 10 million people — 9.85 million to be exact — tuned in.

According to fast national ratings, the drop among viewers between the ages of 18 and 49 was 64.2 percent.

The show has seen a significant ratings decline in the 18-49 demographic in recent years, going from a 7.7 rating in 2019 to 5.3 in 2020 to Sunday’s 1.9.

The Oscars managed to even out-fail the Grammys in terms of the audience decline. The 2021 Grammys suffered a 53 percent drop in viewers compared to last year.

Dominic Patten, writing for Deadline, said the ratings were no surprise.

“Coming off years of declining results in general, plus the last several months of little-watched virtual awards shows, theaters closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and a slate of Oscar nominees that lacked big name recognition, the Disney-owned network and [the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] long have known they were in for a drubbing,” he wrote.

“It was only a matter of how bad things were going to be, not if they were going to be bad — and it was bad.”

Did you watch the Oscars?

Speeches embraced an anti-police theme.

Travon Free, one director of “Two Distant Strangers,” lashed out at the police when he accepted the Oscar for best live-action short film.

“Today the police will kill three people and tomorrow the police will kill three people, and the day after that the police will kill three people because on average the police in America every day kill three people,” Free said.

“Those people have been disproportionately black people,” he added, according to Fox News.

“I ask that you please not be indifferent. Please don’t be indifferent to our pain.”

Some pushed back at the police bashing.

Tyler Perry, winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, took a different tone.

“Don’t hate anybody,” he said. “I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are black or white or LBGTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian. I would hope that we would refuse hate.”

“I want to take this Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and dedicate it to anyone who wants to stand in the middle, no matter what’s around the wall, stand in the middle, ’cause that’s where healing happens. That’s where conversation happens. That’s where change happens. It happens in the middle.”

“So anyone who wants to meet me in the middle, to refuse hate, to refuse blanket judgment, and to help lift someone’s feet off the ground, this one is for you, too. God bless you and thank you Academy,” Perry said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
