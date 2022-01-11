President Joe Biden’s supply chain crisis has been raging for some time, and it is now wreaking havoc on Americans trying to live their everyday lives.

According to Fox News, a growing number of Americans are experiencing massive shortages at their local grocery stores, and they are directing their ire at Biden because of it.

Many Twitter users began using the hashtag #BareShelvesBiden to showcase the precarious situations at their local stores.

Some users told stories of the lengths they had to go to in order to find seemingly basic food items.

“This was the 2nd store we went to looking for bagels,” one user said. “Found the bagels but zero — ZERO — plain cream cheese. If you want Kraft parmesan cheese or Top Ramen, you’re pretty much out of luck.”

#BareShelvesBiden at Stater Bros in Simi Valley, CA. This was the 2nd store we went to looking for bagels. Found the bagels but zero – ZERO – plain cream cheese. If you want Kraft parmesan cheese or Top Ramen, you’re pretty much out of luck. pic.twitter.com/qS7Lx8gRMa — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 9, 2022

Even CNBC senior White House correspondent Kayla Tausche compared the situation to the apocalypse, which is surprising coming from an employee of a leftist establishment media outlet.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms noticed the problem too, albeit only through the third party she hired to shop for her. She suggested that the supply shortages were a localized issue.

I’ve received 8 messages & counting from my very polite @Instacart shopper over the last 10 minutes about missing items in the Cascade Rd @Publix. I shopped in Buckhead & Vinings last week and no one else seems to have the supply chain issues we’re experiencing in SW Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/aDsTgwvljD — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) January 5, 2022

Some commenters felt Bottoms was trying to insinuate that southwest Atlanta was having problems because it is a lower-income area. If that was her intention, residents from other portions of Atlanta and surrounding areas quickly rebutted the claim.

Nope. We are having the same issues in Cobb. This was a taken yesterday at a Cobb County Publix. pic.twitter.com/GcLRXXZbpj — LTJ (@lakenya_johnson) January 6, 2022

Walmart in College Park. It’s EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/KQ9JrFhXl6 — september noelle (@septembernoelle) January 6, 2022

By the looks of it, Biden’s supply chain crisis is affecting almost everyone, regardless of income or political affiliation.

As a general rule, it is not a good development for a president when his failures start to greatly affect the lives of everyday Americans.

While many less politically inclined citizens may be willing to overlook foreign policy issues or government spending excesses, they are much less likely to ignore their own inability to buy the food they want.

In a time where Biden’s approval is tanking and Democrats are panicking about the upcoming midterm elections, empty grocery store shelves are just another point in a long list of problems for the Biden administration.

