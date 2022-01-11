Share
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting about reducing the costs of meat through increased competition in the meat processing industry in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Jan. 3 in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting about reducing the costs of meat through increased competition in the meat processing industry in the South Court Auditorium at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Jan. 3 in Washington, D.C. (Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images)

Americans Unleash on Biden After Chilling Encounters at Grocery Stores

 By Grant Atkinson  January 10, 2022 at 5:32pm
President Joe Biden’s supply chain crisis has been raging for some time, and it is now wreaking havoc on Americans trying to live their everyday lives.

According to Fox News, a growing number of Americans are experiencing massive shortages at their local grocery stores, and they are directing their ire at Biden because of it.

Many Twitter users began using the hashtag #BareShelvesBiden to showcase the precarious situations at their local stores.

Some users told stories of the lengths they had to go to in order to find seemingly basic food items.

“This was the 2nd store we went to looking for bagels,” one user said. “Found the bagels but zero — ZERO — plain cream cheese. If you want Kraft parmesan cheese or Top Ramen, you’re pretty much out of luck.”

Even CNBC senior White House correspondent Kayla Tausche compared the situation to the apocalypse, which is surprising coming from an employee of a leftist establishment media outlet.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms noticed the problem too, albeit only through the third party she hired to shop for her. She suggested that the supply shortages were a localized issue.

Some commenters felt Bottoms was trying to insinuate that southwest Atlanta was having problems because it is a lower-income area. If that was her intention, residents from other portions of Atlanta and surrounding areas quickly rebutted the claim.

By the looks of it, Biden’s supply chain crisis is affecting almost everyone, regardless of income or political affiliation.

As a general rule, it is not a good development for a president when his failures start to greatly affect the lives of everyday Americans.

Will supply chain issues hurt Democrats in the midterm elections?

While many less politically inclined citizens may be willing to overlook foreign policy issues or government spending excesses, they are much less likely to ignore their own inability to buy the food they want.

In a time where Biden’s approval is tanking and Democrats are panicking about the upcoming midterm elections, empty grocery store shelves are just another point in a long list of problems for the Biden administration.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
