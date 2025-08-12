Share
Commentary
Premium
Sydney Sweeney stars in American Eagle’s latest campaign.
Premium
Sydney Sweeney stars in American Eagle’s latest campaign. (American Eagle / AP Business Wire)

Americans Weren't Offended by Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad — Poll Finds Dems on Wrong Side of Another 80-20 Issue

 By Michael Schwarz  August 12, 2025 at 12:18pm
Share

Our ancestors would mock us for asking such questions, but the modern Democratic Party’s insanity necessitates it.

Do you find yourself feeling offended by an otherwise tasteful advertisement featuring an attractive woman in jeans?

Shockingly — at least from the Democrat perspective — only 12 percent of respondents to a recent The Economist/YouGov poll indicated that they found American Eagle’s “great jeans” ad campaign, featuring 27-year-old actress Sydney Sweeney, “offensive.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Americans Weren't Offended by Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad — Poll Finds Dems on Wrong Side of Another 80-20 Issue
If Canada Wasn't Taking Advantage of America, Why Did They Just Lose 40k Jobs to Trump's Tariffs?
DC Pedestrians Start Noticing Drivers Leaving Most Pathetic, Groveling Notes Imaginable in Their Cars for Thieves
First It Was Sydney Sweeney, Now Wokesters Have Another Beautiful Blonde to Attack Over 'Great Jeans'
ABC Set to Cancel 'The View' Because It's 'Dangerous,' Rosie O'Donnell Claims
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation