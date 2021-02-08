Sheriff Warns 'Americans Will Not Be Safe' Under Biden's Immigration Policies

A Maryland sheriff warned Americans about the dangers of President Joe Biden’s new immigration policies during an interview Monday on Fox News.

“Americans should be angry and outraged,” Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy.

“What he’s done is effectively and functionally dismantled ICE, basically telling the agents to stand down,” Jenkins said.

He was referring to the Biden administration’s new guidelines requiring Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to make fewer arrests and deportations regardless of the immigrant’s criminal background.

“There will be no enforcement,” Jenkins said.

TRENDING: Mexico Steamrolls Biden Administration, Now Outright Refusing to Accept Captured Illegal Immigrants

Under these new rules, immigrants will no longer be deported if they get a DUI or commit fraud, tax crimes or assault, Fox News reported.

This policy is intended to enable immigrants to submit filings to immigration officials without the fear of deportation.

Additionally, officers will need approval from the ICE director in Washington, D.C., before making an arrest, according to Fox News.

“These people are going to roam our streets with impunity,” Jenkins said.

“This is going to be disastrous, dangerous, gonna impact every county, every city, every community in this country and again, this is total lawlessness,” he said. “We have to have interior enforcement along with strong border security or we have no laws.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The Texas state government filed a lawsuit Friday over these new rules, according to The Washington Post.

Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar told Fox News’ “America’s News HQ” on Sunday that he had called the White House addressing concerns about the policy.

“Americans will not be safe, immigrant communities will not be safe,” Jenkins said.

RELATED: Federal Judge Extends Suspension of Biden's Big Immigration Plan

“These types of laws lead to more victims of crime, more violent crime, gangs infiltrating this country,” he said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.