Candidates Beware: Americans Will Show with Votes How They Feel About Males Competing in Female Sports

More than 60 percent of voters are less likely to back candidates who support allowing men to compete in women’s sports, according to a September poll obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Approximately 49 percent of voters are “much less likely” and 13 percent of voters are “somewhat less likely” to choose a candidate who is in favor of permitting men to compete in women’s sports, according to the CRC Research poll.

About 86 percent of Republicans, 65 percent of independents and 37 percent of Democrats said they were less likely to vote for a candidate who supports allowing men to compete against female athletes.

Fifty-seven percent of voters believe the transgender movement takes away “significant opportunities and essential protections for women,” the poll showed. Nearly 45 percent of Democratic voters and 69 percent of Republican voters believe this statement to be true.

In June, the Biden administration unveiled changes to Title IX to require every sex-separated space, building and program, including sports teams, to accommodate individuals based on “gender identity” rather than biological sex.

About 63 percent of voters said they oppose the change to Title IX that affects sports teams, with 49 percent saying they strongly oppose it. More than 41 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of independents said they oppose the revision.

In March, transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was permitted to compete in the NCAA Division I women’s swimming championships, winning the 500-yard freestyle.

Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy was unable to compete in the finals because Thomas finished before her and claimed a spot. Gyorgy called the NCAA rules permitting Thomas to compete “disrespectful.”

1,600 voters were polled nationwide from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18. The poll has a 95 percent confidence interval with a 2.45 percent margin of error.

