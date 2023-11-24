America's 2nd-Largest Mall Forced to Be Evacuated During Black Friday Rush

The country’s second-largest mall was evacuated due to a bomb threat just minutes after it opened early on Black Friday.

According to CNBC, the American Dream Mall, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, was cleared out only 13 minutes after its doors opened.

The sprawling shopping center opened its doors at 7 a.m. ET.

At 7:13, according to police, someone placed a call and claimed that an explosive device had been put into the building.

According to Syma Chowdhry of cable station News 12 New Jersey, people in the mall received an alert on their phones from police urging them to leave the area.

“For your safety, the NJSP has reported an emergency situation at the American Dream,” the message read. “All guests, tenants and employees should walk to the nearest exit and evacuate the building. DO NOT use the elevators. Walk to the nearest stairway and follow the exit signs.”

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 American Dream Mall is being evacuated right now. Shoppers got this alert on their phones. We are trying to confirm if this is a bomb threat. This is happening on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. American Dream Mall opened at 7am today. pic.twitter.com/HpmOSvsnF7 — Syma Chowdhry (@SymaChowdhry) November 24, 2023

New Jersey State Police officers and K-9 units were dispatched to the mall, where it was thoroughly searched for two hours.

Should security be stepped up at malls during holiday shopping? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (977 Votes) No: 3% (29 Votes)

The agency said in a statement on social media that the mall was cleared out of “an abundance of caution.”

American Dream Mall Update At approximately 7:13 am an individual relayed information that there was a bomb inside of American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, Bergen County. Out of an abundance of caution the mall was evacuated. pic.twitter.com/c1sfqpvENY — NJSP – New Jersey State Police (@NJSP) November 24, 2023

At 9:15 a.m., the mall was deemed safe for shoppers after no bomb was found.

Police later said that there was no threat to the public, but that an investigation into the threat was ongoing.

“The mall has been deemed safe and American Dream will be returning to normal operations,” police said. “This is still an active investigation and there is no additional information available.”

NJSP Bomb Unit and K-9 unit performed sweeps of the mall for explosive devices and none were found. The mall has been deemed safe and American Dream will be returning to normal operations. This is still an active investigation and there is no additional information available. — NJSP – New Jersey State Police (@NJSP) November 24, 2023

Officials with the mall also issued a statement about its brief closure.

“American Dream was evacuated this morning following what was later deemed a non-credible threat. This was done out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of our employees and guests is and will always be our priority,” a statement obtained by CNBC read.

Mall officials concluded, “The center has already re-opened. We look forward to a joyous and safe holiday season.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.