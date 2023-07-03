Beer brand Yuengling, which is increasingly earning its title as “America’s Beer,” has out done Bud Light again — this time by hiring a female “influencer” who is not only more talented than Dylan Mulvaney, but is actually a woman, too!

In what Outkick amusingly called a “vicious blow to Bud Light,” Yuengling beer has hired golf influencer Madi Frerking to head up its new light beer promotion.

Madi Frerking is a women’s pro golfer out of Houston, Texas, and is now the face of Yuengling’s light beer, called “Flight.”

Her latest promotion appeared on Instagram on June 30.

She also helped Yuengling with a promotion several months ago for National Beer Day.

And unlike Dylan Mulvaney, Madi Frerking seems to have some real talent, not only as an internet influencer, but in the real-world game of golf.

So, while Bud Light gives us Dylan Mulvaney:

Yuengling is presenting Madi Frerking:

Mulvaney, of course, finally went public last week and came out to bash Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch for refusing to stand by him boldly and publicly in the face of the massive boycott effort that has had the effect of driving Bud Light down a few pegs from its one-time spot as America’s top-selling beer.

Sadly, thanks to the beer brand’s brief partnership with the mincing Mulvaney, Bud Light has lost so much business that its bottle-making contractor is having to close several bottling plants, causing 645 people to lose their job.

No wonder so many are beginning to rename Yuengling:

It looks like Bud Light can’t stop losing.

