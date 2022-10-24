If anything described “America’s Got Talent” former finalist Zuri Craig, it would be persistent and talented.

Both elements are needed in order to achieve success in the entertainment industry, especially persistence. A thick skin is also helpful.

Craig passed away on Friday, according to the New York Post.

His passing was confirmed by his family via social media.

Craig was only 44 years old and was quite the rising star.

The cause of Craig’s death is presently unknown.

Craig’s family announced his untimely passing via Instagram.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” his family wrote on his Instagram page.

“We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.”

Friends and fans expressed their hearts in response to the announcement:

“He will be truly missed. His voice is 1 in a million,” one user wrote.

“My best wishes go out for out to his family and friends and fan’s. I have enjoyed your contributions to this industry. Be at peace in your new home…,” another added.

The beautiful display honoring his memory keeps pouring in on Instagram.

Craig and his amazing talent really caught the attention of the nation back in 2015, when he performed on “America’s Got Talent” with his music partner Jeffrey Lewis, according to TVInsider.

They had immediate favor with the judges when they performed the James Brown song, “This is a Man’s World,” and Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down.”

They had the thrill of making it to the season finale on the show’s 10th season but ended up finishing in fifth place.

Prior to performing on “America’s Got Talent,” Craig did some acting in some Tyler Perry projects, including “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “A Madea Christmas” and “Madea Gets a Job.” Craig was also involved in the web series entitled “Black Hollywood Atlanta.”

Craig and Lewis had plans to perform at The King’s Fest on Sunday in Camilla, Georgia, according to Daily Mail.

In addition, Craig produced a play entitled “Soul Food Live,” which is set to open on Nov. 20 at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta.

