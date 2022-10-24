Parler Share
News
Lifestyle
The above image is of the "America's Got Talent" logo.
The above image is of the "America's Got Talent" logo. (Fernando Leon / Getty Images)

'America's Got Talent' Finalist Dead at 44

 By Elizabeth Delaney  October 24, 2022 at 10:54am
Parler Share

If anything described “America’s Got Talent” former finalist Zuri Craig, it would be persistent and talented.

Both elements are needed in order to achieve success in the entertainment industry, especially persistence. A thick skin is also helpful.

Craig passed away on Friday, according to the New York Post.

His passing was confirmed by his family via social media.

Craig was only 44 years old and was quite the rising star.

Trending:
Breaking: Ongoing Situation at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, Military Police and FBI Responding

The cause of Craig’s death is presently unknown.

Craig’s family announced his untimely passing via Instagram.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” his family wrote on his Instagram page.

“We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy at this unimaginable time of mourning.”

Friends and fans expressed their hearts in response to the announcement:

“He will be truly missed. His voice is 1 in a million,” one user wrote.

“My best wishes go out for out to his family and friends and fan’s. I have enjoyed your contributions to this industry. Be at peace in your new home…,” another added.

The beautiful display honoring his memory keeps pouring in on Instagram.

Craig and his amazing talent really caught the attention of the nation back in 2015, when he performed on “America’s Got Talent” with his music partner Jeffrey Lewis, according to TVInsider.

Related:
Disaster Strikes as Skydiving Grandpa Slams Full-Force Onto Football Field During Pre-Game Tradition

They had immediate favor with the judges when they performed the James Brown song, “This is a Man’s World,” and Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down.”

They had the thrill of making it to the season finale on the show’s 10th season but ended up finishing in fifth place.

Prior to performing on “America’s Got Talent,” Craig did some acting in some Tyler Perry projects, including “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “A Madea Christmas” and “Madea Gets a Job.” Craig was also involved in the web series entitled “Black Hollywood Atlanta.”

Craig and Lewis had plans to perform at The King’s Fest on Sunday in Camilla, Georgia, according to Daily Mail.

In addition, Craig produced a play entitled “Soul Food Live,” which is set to open on Nov. 20 at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Elizabeth Delaney
Elizabeth has been a freelance content writer for about 20 years and has enjoyed having her prose published in both the non-fiction and fiction markets. She has written a variety of different types of content, including Christian articles, healthy lifestyle, blog posts, business topics, news articles, product descriptions, and some fiction. She is also a singer-songwriter-musician. When she's not busy with writing or music, she enjoys spending time with friends or family and doing fun social activities such as hiking, swing dancing, attending concerts and other fun social activities.




'America's Got Talent' Finalist Dead at 44
Woman Was About to End it All - Gives Life to Jesus After What She Heard in Her Car
Skydiver Plunges Straight Into Ground After Freak Accident Leaves Him Without a Parachute
Man Sets Eye-Popping World Record: 'Skill Is Definitely a Gift'
Prayers Needed - Hero Father Charges Into Raging Inferno to Save Family, But Not Everyone Made It Out
See more...

Conversation