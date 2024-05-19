America's Governor: DeSantis Promotes New Energy Legislation That Will Trigger Every Green Zealot
On Wednesday, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shut down local climate alarmists in one fell swoop, signing a handful of legislation that denies foreign influence and maintains the Sunshine State’s energy economy.
“The legislation I signed today—HB 1645, HB 7071, and HB 1331—will keep windmills off our beaches, gas in our tanks, and China out of our state,” DeSantis shared on his X account.
We’re restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots.
HB 1645 restricts the government’s own ability to regulate various energy industries, HB 7071 restricts the buying power of foreign influences, and HB 1331 targets the issue of “forced labor.”
DeSantis added: “We’re restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots. Furthermore, we’re going to ensure foreign adversaries like China have no foothold in our state.”
Green zealots across the country have made major waves in the past years, pressuring President Joe Biden and his administration into adopting disastrous policies that have heavily damaged the American oil and gas industries.
Democrat-led states like California take things even further, adding their own ridiculous regulations that only further hinder American energy — and yet they can’t even keep their cities clean.
Constantly bowing down before these liberals who don’t consider the catastrophic effects their advocacy has is the wrong decision and Gov. DeSantis is well aware of that fact.
Of course, with this new set of legislation, climate change alarmists throughout the country couldn’t help but whine that the state of Florida isn’t bowing before their unreasonable cause.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed the legislation signed in the Sunshine State is “pretty shameful.”
“And the president, as you know, has been the most progressive, has done more on climate change than any other president. And so we are committed, committed to dealing with this crisis and meeting our goals,” she continued during the Thursday news briefing.
“Climate change is an indisputable fact, not a topic open for debate,” Democrat Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Flordian, claimed on X. “The dire consequences of the climate crisis are evident every day in Florida, and attempts to undermine efforts to combat this existential threat are utterly reckless and irresponsible.”
But the crying of liberals doesn’t matter, at least not to the GOP firebrand leading the Sunshine State.
What needs to come first is the prosperity of Florida, something that Gov. DeSantis is keenly aware of.
It’s essential that America has leaders like DeSantis who are willing to work with their legislation to pass no-nonsense bills that benefit everybody, regardless of what the opposition cries.
Common sense cannot bow before the liberal agenda just because it makes a fuss every time something is accomplished.
We need Republicans in power to push against Democrats, push against the Biden administration and most importantly, push against the establishment to get things done.
Our Founding Fathers designed the country as a Republic for a reason — not so some elites in Washington D.C. can tell everyone else how to do things.
