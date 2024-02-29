America's Growing Transgender Mass Shooter Problem: Does an Obscure Foreign Study Explain It?

When complex phenomena require explanation or analysis, we might find it useful to begin with points of universal agreement.

For instance, no one would deny that narcissism can involve diminished or nonexistent empathy for others. And it hardly seems worth stating that mass shooters lack empathy for their victims.

With this in mind, a decade-old foreign study could shed light on the growing epidemic of transgender mass shooters.

When a mass shooting involves a white male suspect, the establishment media produces endless jeremiads about racism and white supremacy. But when the shooting involves a transgender or gender-confused suspect, that same media tries to bury the story.

By now, however, one cannot deny the pattern. A growing number of mass shooters either identify as transgender or have expressed support for transgender ideology.

The Epidemic

On Feb. 11, 36-year-old Genesse Ivonne Moreno opened fire in Houston’s Lakewood Church.

In the past, Moreno had identified as a man and gone by the name Jeffrey. The Houston Police Department even conducted a ridiculous “investigation” to determine her preferred pronouns.

On Jan. 4, 17-year-old Dylan Butler killed sixth-grade student Ahmir Jolliff inside Perry High School in Perry, Iowa. School principal Dan Marburger later died of gunshot wounds suffered while trying to protect his students.

Butler’s since-removed social media pages featured LGBT symbols and slogans such as “LOVE YOUR TRANS KIDS.”

On March 27, 2023, 28-year-old Audrey Hale killed three adults and three children at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hale, a former student at the school, identified as a man and went by the name Aiden. It took more than seven months for her hate-filled, anti-white manifesto to leak to the public.

Earlier this month, Jordan Boyd of The Federalist identified these and three other recent mass shootings involving transgender or “nonbinary” killers. On X, prominent conservative commentator Benny Johnson did likewise.

“One thing is VERY clear: the modern LGBTQIA+ movement is radicalizing activists into terrorists, and it’s only getting worse,” Johnson posted in part.

The Lakewood Church shooter identified as trans. The Iowa high school shooter identified as a radical rainbow activist. The Nashville shooter identified as trans. The Colorado Springs shooter identified as non binary. The Denver shooter identified as trans. The Aberdeen… pic.twitter.com/YkSMm6EjpK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2024

In short, a number of recent mass shooters have some demonstrable connection to transgender ideology.

At this point, we must note that when the few sin, the many do not bear the guilt. An increasing number of transgender mass shooters does not make all gender-confused people killers-in-waiting.

As Benjamin Franklin once wrote, “If an Indian injures me, does it follow that I may revenge that Injury on all Indians?”

On the other hand, being an Indian is not the same as being confused about one’s gender. The former involves immutable biological markers. In other words, one cannot choose to become Indian.

Today, however, woke ideologues tell children that they may choose their gender. And the element of choice brings the human mind into play, which in turn introduces psychology.

Thus, psychological studies of what professionals once called “gender identity disorder” could yield insights into the transgender mass shooting epidemic.

A Decade-Old Study

In 2014, three psychology professors published the results of a study involving 70 “candidates for sex reassignment.”

The study, entitled “The frequency of personality disorders in patients with gender identity disorder,” appeared in the Medical Journal of the Islamic Republic of Iran, published by Iran University of Medical Sciences.

Readers might scoff at the source by noting, for instance, that Islamic Iran hardly qualifies as an intellectual-friendly environment.

On the other hand, the three co-authors — Azadeh Mazaheri Meybodi, Ahmad Hajebi and Atefeh Ghanbari Jolfaei — have amassed extensive publishing records. They bear no more responsibility for the Iranian government than legendary novelist Fyodor Dostoevsky bore for Russia’s czarist regime.

The timing of the study lends it further credibility.

The three professors published their findings in 2014, but they completed the study in 2006-07. By then, of course, transgender ideology had not yet entered mainstream Western culture, let alone become a cornerstone of wokeness.

In other words, since transgender ideology had no political meaning in 2006-07, the co-authors clearly had no political agenda. Thus, we have good reason to treat their work as it was intended: a professional study of various personality disorders in people with gender identity disorder.

And the results deserve attention.

“The findings of this study revealed that the prevalence of personality disorders was higher among the participants, and the most frequent personality disorder was narcissistic personality disorder,” the abstract read.

In fact, of the 70 participants, 40 exhibited narcissistic personality disorder. Furthermore, the study resulted in diagnoses of three disorders per patient on average.

Twenty-seven patients, for instance, received a diagnosis of obsessive-compulsive disorder. Another 24 patients were found to have masochistic-sadistic disorders.

The co-authors made no sweeping claims and drew no dogmatic conclusions about the meaning of their results.

For instance, they speculated that “higher rates of narcissistic personality disorder in these patients (surgery candidates) may be due to the fact that they are more preoccupied with their own appearance and beauty and need more praise by others.”

Whether the sample size of 70 patients is too small, only specialists in the field can say. Either way, the 2014 study — at minimum — calls for more research on personality disorders and gender confusion.

Reaction and Conclusion

There is no question that the study has attracted recent attention.

CarlyYouga, a medium-sized account on X, posted a link to the study on Jan. 31. From there, it garnered quite a few comments from much larger anti-woke accounts.

In this study of transgender patients, the frequency of personality disorders was 81.4%. The most frequent personality disorder was narcissistic personality disorder (57.1%).https://t.co/qgRaiNzazy pic.twitter.com/t7jbpdK5p3 — CarlyYouga (@Kali__Yuga__) January 31, 2024



Twitchy chronicled that reaction, which included sarcastic responses from prominent conservatives such as Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson.

“No. Really. Narcissistic personality disorder? Who would have guessed it,” Peterson wrote.

Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire echoed Peterson, writing, “Trans people are narcissistic, sado-masochistic, paranoid and anti-social. Who could have possibly predicted this?”

Of course, if the Iranian study produced an obvious result, then an equally obvious question must follow:

Should we expect a higher incidence of violence from people whose personality disorders include empathy-deficient narcissism?

