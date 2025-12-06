Amid Billion-Dollar Somali Fraud Scandal, Minn. Gov. Tim Walz Reveals What He's 'Deeply Concerned' About: Trump Insult

Sure, his state is engulfed in one of the largest welfare fraud cases in memory, but Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is worried about the things that really matter: namely, getting called nasty names on social media by President Donald Trump.

According to a Friday report from the New York Post, Walz told reporter this week that he’s “deeply concerned” about the fallout from a social media post in which President Trump called Walz “seriously retarded,” saying that this could “turn to violence.”

Trump was speaking about the theft of up to a billion dollars in benefits through scams perpetrated almost entirely by Minnesota’s Somali community in a post in which he announced sweeping restrictions on immigration from the Third World.

“As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for ‘prey’ as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone,” Trump said.

“The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both.”

Walz, meanwhile, should be focused on delivering a state budget. Indeed, this was what he was talking about on Thursday when the r-word issue came to the fore.

“This creates danger,” Walz said. “And I’ll tell you what. In my time on this, I’d never seen this before: People driving by my house and using the R-word in front of people.

“This is shameful. And I have yet to see an elected official, a Republican elected official say, ‘You’re right. That’s shameful. He should not say it.’

“So look, I’m worried. We know how these things go. They start with taunts, they turn to violence, so deeply concerned,” Walz added.

Where to begin? First off, in the area of decorum, Walz was part of a ticket where, as running mate for then-Vice President Kamala Harris, he suggested that Trump’s running mate, future Vice President J.D. Vance, had sexually assaulted a piece of furniture, as per a grotesque internet rumor:

Tim Walz on JD Vance: “I can’t wait to debate the guy…that is if he’s willing to get off the *couch* and show up.” pic.twitter.com/ajaaQJpkhD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 6, 2024

If Vance had claimed that he was being harassed by aggrieved Ethan Allen employees over Walz’s insult, we’d take him just as seriously as we should be taking Walz here.

Meanwhile, on a more serious level, that same campaign — along with the Biden White House and Democrats in general — tried to convince America that Donald Trump was a Threat To Democracy™. They did this even after two assassination attempts against him by people who took that rhetoric seriously. Now Walz wants to get upset about the violence “seriously retarded” might beget? This is not a serious argument or individual.

Beyond that, however, there is the matter of priorities. As the board of National Review noted in a Dec. 3 editorial, Walz’s “taxpayers have had somewhere north of $1 billion stolen from them by concentric rings of welfare fraudsters based in and around Minneapolis’s tightly knit Somali diaspora community.”

At this point, Democratic dogma demands that Walz defend the immigrant communities in his state. Yet, at the same time, he has to assuage Minnesotans that are not wrongly upset at the fact that a billion bucks has reportedly been siphoned off due to the fact “charities” were able to bilk credulous state politicians out of the cash. At this point, there are no less than 75 defendants who claimed that they were “providing school lunches” with the dough, which — unless that’s become some sort of youth slang for “profligate spending of embezzled funds” — they apparently did not do.

So, how’s Walz doing in that department? He’s trying to convince the people of his state that, uh, did you hear the slur Donald Trump used on Truth Social? Yessir, people are coming by my house and yelling it out! Boy, I tell you, this could become violent!

Again, this man is not a serious individual. The fact that he’s the best Kamala Harris could find as a backstop is telling and sad. As for the people of Minnesota, they do deserve better than a governor who retreats to woke pieties when his state is engulfed in one of the biggest welfare scandals in recent memory.

Walz, in the vice presidential debate last year, called himself a “knucklehead.” I can think of worse words for him — and so can the president — but he keeps proving that “knucklehead,” indeed, will do.

