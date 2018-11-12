Amid FL Vote Controversy, Gov. Rick Scott Calls for Police To Intervene in Broward County

Florida Gov. Rick Scott filed an emergency motion Sunday for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to “impound all voting machines, ballots, and tabulating devices,” according to the Hill.

JUST IN — Republican Rick Scott’s senate campaign filed motions in Broward & Palm Beach Counties, FL, to impound ballots & tallying machines when not in use until recount/lawsuits are done — putting them under police oversight. Per motions below, they seek immediate hearings: pic.twitter.com/83RHZStX17 — Dominic Holden (@dominicholden) November 11, 2018

Additionally, officials with Scott’s senate campaign filed a motion Saturday to stop the canvassing board from including ballots that were received after that day’s noon deadline.

“The Broward and Palm Beach County Supervisors of Elections have already demonstrated a blatant disregard for Florida’s elections laws, making it more important than ever that we continue to do everything possible to prevent fraud and ensure this recount is operated responsibly,” Chris Hartline, a spokesman for Scott’s campaign, said in a statement.

Incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson fired back after the motions were filed, claiming that Scott was trying to “stop voters” from having their ballot counted.

“If Rick Scott wanted to make sure every legal ballot is counted, he would not be suing to try and stop voters from having their legal ballot counted as intended,” Nelson said.

“We will not allow him to undermine the democratic process and we will use every legal tool available to protect the rights of Florida voters,” he added.

Bill Nelson response to latest suits from Rick Scott: pic.twitter.com/tTUixUEF18 — Alex Leary (@learyreports) November 11, 2018

Nelson has filed his own motion against Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner over the way election officials are evaluating provisional ballots.

That case is set to be heard Wednesday.

The motions come just a day after Detzner ordered a recount in three statewide races, including the race for governor, U.S. senator and agriculture commissioner.

Scott’s campaign has alleged fraud in the ballot-counting process.

On election night, Scott appeared to maintain a lead over Nelson. However, that margin has shrunk considerably, with Scott ahead by fewer than 13,000 votes as of Monday morning.

The results of the recounts being done by machines must be submitted by no later than 3 p.m. on Thursday.

In addition, votes that are being recounted by hand must be submitted by Nov. 18 while official counts have to be certified on Nov. 20.

