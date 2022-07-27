Share
Amid Food Shortage Fears, 2000+ Dead Cattle Are Mass Buried as Kansas Takes Emergency Action to Dispose of Carcasses

 By Michael Austin  July 27, 2022 at 1:28pm
A massive number of American-bred cattle are dying, and a lack of proper disposal could lead to similarly massive food shortages.

According to an exclusive June 16 report from Reuters, the high level of heat and humidity in June led to the death of at least 2,000 cattle in Kansas.

On Tuesday, Reuters followed up the report with a disturbing update — top U.S. cattle feeding companies were sending many of these cattle carcasses to a Kansas landfill. They were then flattened and mixed with trash while others were buried in unlined graves.

“Cattle Empire, a feedyard in Satanta, Kansas, that supplies Tyson Foods (TSN.N), put carcasses in landfills and buried others in unlined pits with the mineral lime to break down the bodies faster,” Reuters reported.

While “cows that die of heat stress are not processed into meat for human consumption,” they can be used for other products.

Normally, cattle carcasses of this nature would be harvested into “pet food and fertilizer products,” but, because of the overwhelming number of dead cattle, “the state government and cattle feeders” were forced to take “emergency measures.”

Experts speculate this waste of resources could contribute to American food shortages. If true, it’s unlikely the American people will be able to rely on Joe Biden to find any sort of workable solution.

In fact, he’s already making things much worse.

Should Biden be doing more to prevent food shortages?

Biden’s refusal to ramp up domestic oil production and eagerness to help pass massive government spending bills is already contributing greatly to inflation, which has caused many Americans to make a difficult choice — food or fuel.

Additionally, this Bidenflation is causing fuel and fertilizer prices —  both of which are vital to food production — to skyrocket.

And how has Biden chosen to prioritize his response to this impending crisis? By sending $331 million to fight food shortages in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The White House announced as much on June 9, around the same time that thousands of Kansas cattle were dying.

According to John Boyd Jr., the National Black Farmers Association president, Biden needs to do better.

“We continue to help other parts of the world, but we haven’t taken care of American farmers,” Boyd said.

“We have to do better at taking care of America’s farmers and taking care of those American people first.

“The Biden administration isn’t moving and acting swiftly enough to address the farm crisis,” he added.

“You have the high cost of fuel, the high cost of fertilizer and lime and all of these upfront costs for America’s farmers, and we haven’t done anything … to fix that.”

If the Biden administration fails to act soon, Boyd has one shocking prediction for what is to come next — “empty food shelves.”

If only Biden and his cohorts cared less about “social justice” and more about the American people.

Amid Food Shortage Fears, 2000+ Dead Cattle Are Mass Buried as Kansas Takes Emergency Action to Dispose of Carcasses
