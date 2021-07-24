Team USA lived down to Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s prediction of “Olympic failure” by ending the first day of competition without a single medal.

Medals were given out Saturday in shooting sports, martial arts, weightlifting, fencing and cycling.

Of the 33 medals awarded, not a single one went to an American, according to The Hill.

Olympic historian Bill Mallon said this was the first time since the 1972 Munich Olympics that the U.S. suffered an opening day drought at the Summer Games.

Looks like no medals for @TeamUSA on day 1 of the medal chase. Last happened at the Summer Olympics in 1972 at Munich. Part of a stretch from 1960/64/68/72 when US did not medal on day 1. Have done so every other Games 1932-2016. 1/n — Bill Mallon (@bambam1729) July 24, 2021



American athletes did not receive any medals on the first day of the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang either.

The International Olympic Committee has thrown out its former rules against political activism at the Games and is allowing athletes to protest at this year’s Olympics.

“Meaning,” Ingraham said, “we are going to get a lot more, not less, of what we don’t want to see.”

On Friday, noting that the U.S. women’s soccer team had its pre-game protest down pat despite a 3-0 loss to Sweden, Ingraham bemoaned the fact that the left’s “woke” doctrine is running rampant at the Olympics.

She said the Tokyo Games will feature “an overload of Olympians who think we somehow care about their political views.”

“Whether it was President Reagan opening the 1984 Olympics or Bill Clinton in 1996 in Atlanta, we rallied because we loved the country and we loved our athletes,” Ingraham said.

“And for a few weeks, we all put our differences aside about pretty much everything else. But today, things are different.”

“Now there are millions of Americans disgusted by the U.S. women’s soccer team not because they lost to Sweden, but because they used the international stage to insult our nation. This isn’t what the Olympics is all about.”

Disgraceful & ungrateful. Always all about them—their woke brands are joke brands. https://t.co/NxZo0kGenE — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 21, 2021

“The Olympics has sadly become one more experience ruined by self-promoting wokesters. It is sad that some are more concerned about social media brand building when what we actually want is their great competition,” she continued.

Ingraham also pointed out that male athletes who identify as female will be allowed to compete against women in Tokyo, including New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard, Canada’s Stephanie Barrett and Chelsea Wolf of the U.S.

“Today it’s a hard call as to which is more monolithically, militantly left-wing: academia or the entertainment industry. Now, sadly, the same thing has happened to the world of sports, and in the end, no one ends up getting a medal,” she said.

