Amish Buggy Decked Out with Stereo System Pulled Over After Police Spot 12-Pack on Top of Vehicle

Call it the Case of the Mysterious BoomBuggy.

Early Sunday morning, a deputy with the Trumbull County Sheriff Department was patrolling near North Bloomfield, Ohio, when he saw an Amish buggy.

That’s not uncommon in the heart of the region’s Amish country, but what the deputy witnessed was not the usual buggy.

The deputy saw a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra on top of the buggy and attempted to pull the vehicle over, according to WFMJ-TV. He said the two men in the buggy were drinking.

The buggy was not the usual featureless black conveyance that clip-clops along rural byways. This one sported a stereo system with huge speakers, according to WJW-TV.

TRENDING: 21 Years After Phil Hartman’s Murder at Hands of Wife, Comedian’s Brother-in-Law Breaks Silence

“He also spotted something unusual for an Amish buggy: a stereo system with large speakers.” Well, isn’t that something. “Two Amish men flee from deputies after being spotted drinking while driving buggy” https://t.co/0GIJRDVm99 — Naz (@KurganNazzir) September 18, 2019

The traffic stop didn’t go so well. When the deputy tried to interview the vehicle’s occupants, the two men ran off into the woods, leaving the horse and buggy behind.

Though the deputy used his loudspeaker to urge the men who ran away to come out of the woods, they did not respond.

The horse pulling the buggy decided that this was a good time to get away as well.

Faced with a choice between running after the people or catching the horse, the deputy pursued the horse and caught the animal before it could harm anyone.

“I’ve never operated an Amish buggy with a horse, but I’m told that the horse will know the way home regardless of the operator is awake or even in the buggy, and that horse went a little further down the road and onto an oil/gas well road and stopped,” Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich said.

The buggy was impounded and the horse sent to a local farmer to be cared for until whoever owns it comes forward.

Whoever was in the buggy will likely face charges of not complying with a law enforcement officer, according to WJW.

RELATED: Prosecutors Allege Major Democrat Donor Ed Buck Had at Least 10 Victims

“Unfortunately, they’re not licensed as far as the buggy goes, but it is a vehicle, it’s on the roadway and the OVI laws do apply. You’re not allowed to drink and drive or operate a buggy,” Dragovich said. OVI stands for Operating a Vehicle Impaired.

Dragovich is asking whomever drove the buggy to accept what comes next.

“Maybe there’s just that fear of the consequences and that would be a reality check for them, that there are consequences, but I encourage them to come forward and get their buggy and horse,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.