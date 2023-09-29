The same American left that reacted to the death of conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh by making “Rest in P***” trend on Twitter is irate that an ammo company is having a promotion to mark the death of California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Feinstein died Thursday at the age of 90 after a career opposing gun rights while simultaneously supporting abortion. News of her death followed months of calls for her to resign amid health concerns.

While she died on Thursday, news of her death was not announced until early Friday morning. One Michigan company immediately announced that it would offer free shipping on ammunition to customers in California to “celebrate” her passing.

Would this promotion be something I would ever endorse or concoct? Not in a million years.

But Michigan’s Fenix Ammunition seized on the Democrat’s death with a “Good riddance” promotion that it said will run through Halloween.

“To celebrate the death of @SenFeinstein, we’re offering free shipping on ammunition to California customers today through October 31st,” the company tweeted Friday morning.

Fenix Ammunition added, “Simply select ‘Good Riddance, Dianne’ at checkout! Evil authoritarians should be mocked in death the same as they are in life. No quarter.”

To celebrate the death of @SenFeinstein, we’re offering free shipping on ammunition to California customers today through October 31st. Simply select “Good Riddance, Dianne” at checkout! Evil authoritarians should be mocked in death the same as they are in life. No quarter. pic.twitter.com/PNbuBQGbQf — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) September 29, 2023

The company also commented on a post that was honoring the late senator to promote its free shipping deal.

“Free shipping to all California customers in celebration!” the company wrote.

Free shipping to all California customers in celebration! pic.twitter.com/JTqr7SyGpM — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) September 29, 2023

The promotion and the open mocking of the death of Feinstein drew condemnation from many people who came across it.

Fenix Ammunition responded to one commenter who said that an appropriate response to Feinstein’s death would be prayer — which it most certainly would be.

The company wrote back, “Forgiveness is between her and God.”

Forgiveness is between her and God. — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) September 29, 2023

In another post, the company doubled down on its celebration of Feinstein’s passing.

“Dianne Feinstein would have sent an ATF kill squad to your house and murdered your entire family for refusing to surrender your AR-15, if it was up to her, and she would not have shed a tear,” Fenix Ammunition wrote.

The company added, “So, you can spare me the talk of forgiveness and civility.”

Dianne Feinstein would have sent an ATF kill squad to your house and murdered your entire family for refusing to surrender your AR-15, if it was up to her, and she would not have shed a tear. So, you can spare me the talk of forgiveness and civility. pic.twitter.com/PsEtAuerAY — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) September 29, 2023

Some predictably called on Fenix Ammunition to be stripped of its free speech:

Please report this tweet for hate speech. https://t.co/06IyJQT5l0 — JB (@jbtrans2006) September 29, 2023

I’m a firm believer in respect for the dead, and I hope for the eternal salvation of those I am personally repulsed by. Plus, whoever replaces Feinstein will be equally radical on guns, if not more so.

It is not as though a world without her will protect rights that are enshrined in our Constitution.

But those at Fenix Ammunition see things differently, which is their right.

As a matter of human impulse, it’s hard to fault people for playing by the left’s rules. The way liberals disrespected Hollywood legend and Second Amendment proponent Charlton Heston after his 2008 death comes to mind.

But my Christian soul makes me feel queasy about this promotion.

The left, of course, loves to shamelessly celebrate the deaths of its political opponents. As a matter of principle, I think we on the right are, and must be, better.

But there is one thing that is impossible to deny — whoever markets for Fenix Ammunition brought their employer a ton of attention on Friday morning.

I had never heard of the company until after Feinstein’s death was announced, and judging from its social media engagements, Fenix is currently selling a lot of ammunition in the Golden State.

