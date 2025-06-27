Share
Commentary
Writing for the majority in a Supreme Court 6-3 decision on birthright citizenship on Friday, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, left, took aim at Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, right.
Amy Coney Barrett Crushes Ketanji Brown Jackson with Devastating Line in Universal Injunction Opinion

 By Samuel Short  June 27, 2025 at 9:51am
The Supreme Court of the United States has issued their ruling on birthright citizenship, pumping the breaks on nationwide injunctions by lower courts that have consistently hamstringed President Donald Trump since beginning his second term.

Although that in itself is great news for the executive who found himself sparring with the judicial branch over so many policies in looking to make good on his promises to the American people, the majority opinion authored by Justice Amy Coney Barrett contained one piece of solid gold when she absolutely obliterated fellow Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for her incompetence and failure to understand legal precedent.

Writing for the majority in this 6-3 decision, Barrett wrote on her fellow justice, “Justice Jackson appears to believe that the reasoning behind any court order demands ‘universal adherence,’ at least where the Executive is concerned.”

“We will not dwell on Justice Jackson’s argument, which is at odds with more than two centuries’ worth of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself,” Coney Barrett wrote, giving a scathing criticism of Jackson.

She then put the bow on this wonderful gift to the American people, noting the hypocrisy of Jackson in her denunciations of Trump while wanting a limitless judicial branch.

“We observe only this: Justice Jackson decries an imperial Executive while embracing an imperial Judiciary,” Barrett said of her colleague.

Deputy assistant to the president and senior policy strategist May Mailman summed up the opposition against Brown well, highlighting the limitless scope the justice envisioned for her branch.

“Amazing. Justice Barrett goes straight after Justice Jackson’s inability to do law. Jackson wants to tell the entire executive branch what to do and refuses to comply with Constitutional limitations. Insanely dangerous, and Barrett is right to call it out,” she wrote via social media platform X.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham called the remarks a “brutal takedown.”

Political analyst Ford O’Connell called the justice’s remarks, “the stuff of legends.”

The majority determined that, “Universal injunctions likely exceed the equitable authority that Congress has given to federal courts. The Court grants the Government’s applications for a partial stay of the injunctions entered below, but only to the extent that the injunctions are broader than necessary to provide complete relief to each plaintiff with standing to sue.”

Jackson looks completely out of her depth here, and Barrett said as much.

Are you surprise that Amy Coney Barrett targeted Ketanji Brown Jackson so aggressively?

She was former President Joe Biden’s pick for SCOTUS, and it now seems painfully obvious that she was nothing more than a DEI hire.

Moments like Friday remind us just how lucky we are to not have another Biden term or a term for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Imagine either possibly getting another SCOTUS pick to help countenance Jackson’s lunacy.

A 6-3 majority is safe territory to keep the more liberal justices like Jackson at bay.

But this is more of a pleasant surprise from Barrett, who has failed to deliver in previous rulings as a conservative stalwart.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




