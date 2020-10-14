Login
Commentary
Was Amy Coney Barrett Trolling Liberals with Her Wardrobe Choice?

By Randy DeSoto
Published October 13, 2020 at 5:51pm
The topic of Amy Coney Barrett’s wardrobe choice came up during the first day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Monday, with the suggestion she should be wearing a suit jacket, as previous female nominees did, rather than a dress.

Barrett showed up to day two of the hearing in what appeared to be a red dress suit, perhaps trolling those liberals trying to link her to the Hulu television series “The Handmaid’s Tale” about a dystopian male-dominated society

Attorney Leslie McAdoo Gordon scolded Barrett on Monday for not wearing a suit, which prompted many responses, including from Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich.

“Women lawyers & judges wear suits, including dresses with jackets, for work. It is not a great look that ACB consistently does not. No male judge would be dressed in less than correct courtroom attire. It’s inappropriately casual,” McAdoo Gordon wrote.

“Actually it’s a wonderful look. And, she’ll be wearing a black robe for the rest of her career, nice to mix it up beforehand,” Pavlich replied.

Former senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway defended Barrett’s choice.

“Sexist attacks on the sharp, beautiful & elegantly dressed #AmyConeyBarrett forget the women of Congress’ ‘right to bare arms,’” she tweeted.

In 2017, congresswomen protested the fact that the dress code in the Speaker’s Lobby requires sleeves, according to CNN.

McAdoo Gordon shot back: “It’s for sure there won’t be bare arms in the Supreme Court courtroom. Nor male advocates w/o ties.”

“I support Judge Coney Barrett’s nomination & confirmation. The issue isn’t sexism or beauty. It’s what degree of formality is appropriate in the setting of the Court & the Senate,” she added.

RELATED: Poll: Support for ACB Confirmation Skyrocketing as Hearings Continue

McAdoo Gordon’s observation is certainly based in precedent: All the women appointed to the Supreme Court before Barrett wore suit jackets at their confirmation hearings, including Sandra Day O’Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

On day two, the nominee again wore a dress, though this time it appeared to be a dress suit.

Her choice of a red dress on Tuesday seems curious, given the mocking “Handmaid’s Tale” comparisons Barrett has endured, based on her Catholic faith.

The satire site The Babylon Bee had some fun with the controversy.

It seems possible that that Barrett herself is making light of it too.

If so, what a perfect response to liberals, who, lacking any sound reason to oppose this very qualified jurist’s elevation to the Supreme Court, tried to make a caricature of her — and failed.

