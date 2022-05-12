Amy Coney Barrett's Neighbor Has a Message for Leftist Protesters Picketing Her House

Protesters won’t stop hassling Supreme Court justices at their homes, upset about the leaked draft ruling that would overturn the Roe v. Wade precedent.

One man who has witnessed the brunt of the protests is sick of it.

Amy Coney Barrett‘s neighbor spoke out against the harassing protests in an impromptu interview on Wednesday.

The unnamed neighbor spoke with Douglas Blair of the Daily Signal.

“It’s none of their business. Why are they here?” the man said of the street protests.

Spoke with one of Justice Barrett’s neighbors. He says the protestors should “Go home and get a family.” pic.twitter.com/wBWLWOJfAt — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 11, 2022



“They have a right to protest, but not in front of someone’s house … They live here this is where she lives.”

The man told the protesters to “go home and get a family.”

Handmaid’s Tale is at Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home. pic.twitter.com/mCQrrgo4Lt — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) May 11, 2022

The protesters staged a “Handmaid’s Tale” stunt outside Barrett’s home, a tactic they’ve done before in attempts to disrupt church liturgies and services.

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has directed law enforcement to secure a perimeter outside the homes of the SCOTUS justices that live in the commonwealth.

Critics of the protests have suggested that this kind of action targeting Supreme Court justices is illegal.

Federal law bans protests with the intent of “interfering with, obstructing or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness or court officer.”

FEDERAL LAW 18 U.S. Code 1507 makes it ILLEGAL to protest near the home of judges. A.G. Merrick Garland is too busy looking for 1/6/2021 Capitol trespassers & unhappy parents of children being taught racism & sex in school. Should Garland be impeached?https://t.co/p5vUVeUbVk — ProsperousUSA (@Prosperous1776) May 11, 2022

The same law specifies that a protester who targets a court building or residence “occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness or court officer” will face a fine or a year of imprisonment.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on whether the protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes are illegal: “I just asked the Attorney General to enforce the law that’s on the books.” pic.twitter.com/8lP1LgPKwb — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 11, 2022

Attorney General Merrick Garland finally directed the U.S. Marshals to provide additional security for Supreme Court justices targeted by protests on Wednesday.

Five Republican-appointed justices reportedly support the draft, with Barrett thought to be one of them.

