Amy Coney Barrett's Neighbor Has a Message for Leftist Protesters Picketing Her House

 By Richard Moorhead  May 12, 2022 at 12:41pm
Protesters won’t stop hassling Supreme Court justices at their homes, upset about the leaked draft ruling that would overturn the Roe v. Wade precedent.

One man who has witnessed the brunt of the protests is sick of it.

Amy Coney Barrett‘s neighbor spoke out against the harassing protests in an impromptu interview on Wednesday.

The unnamed neighbor spoke with Douglas Blair of the Daily Signal.

“It’s none of their business. Why are they here?” the man said of the street protests.

Leaked Audio: Lindsey Graham Caught Praising Joe Biden Before Inauguration


“They have a right to protest, but not in front of someone’s house … They live here this is where she lives.”

The man told the protesters to “go home and get a family.”

Should these protests be illegal?

The protesters staged a “Handmaid’s Tale” stunt outside Barrett’s home, a tactic they’ve done before in attempts to disrupt church liturgies and services.

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has directed law enforcement to secure a perimeter outside the homes of the SCOTUS justices that live in the commonwealth.

Critics of the protests have suggested that this kind of action targeting Supreme Court justices is illegal.

Federal law bans protests with the intent of “interfering with, obstructing or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness or court officer.”

The same law specifies that a protester who targets a court building or residence “occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness or court officer” will face a fine or a year of imprisonment.

Attorney General Merrick Garland finally directed the U.S. Marshals to provide additional security for Supreme Court justices targeted by protests on Wednesday.

Five Republican-appointed justices reportedly support the draft, with Barrett thought to be one of them.

