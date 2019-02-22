SECTIONS
Report: Democratic Hopeful Amy Klobuchar Had Bizarre Interaction with Staffer, Ate with Comb

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announces her presidential bid in front of a crowd gathered at Boom Island Park on Feb. 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Stephen Maturen / Getty ImagesSen. Amy Klobuchar announces her presidential bid in front of a crowd gathered at Boom Island Park on Feb. 10, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Stephen Maturen / Getty Images)

By Molly Prince
Published February 22, 2019 at 2:34pm
Modified February 23, 2019 at 10:13am
Presidential hopeful and Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar once ate her salad with a comb after a Senate aide accidentally dropped her fork, according to a The New York Times report.

A staffer prepared a salad for Klobuchar to eat during a flight to South Carolina in 2008, however, the aide dropped the senator’s fork and was unable to find a new one prior to take off, The Times reported Friday.

Since the flight was so short, the airline was not able to provide any supplemental utensils.

After Klobuchar learned she was forkless, the Minnesota senator first castigated the staffer, then she took out a comb from her bag and began using it to eat her salad.

When she was finished, she demanded that the staffer clean the comb, according to the report.

Klobuchar has a reputation of being an angry and at times abusive boss, which has left her employees in tears.

A February BuzzFeed report revealed that one of her staffers was even hit with a binder during a fit of rage.

Accordingly, she has the highest annual staff turnover of any member in the Senate, Politico reported in March 2018.

The senator announced she is officially running for president on the Democratic ticket in 2020 and, if elected, she would be the United States’ first female president.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

