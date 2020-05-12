Sen. Amy Klobuchar vowed on Sunday that Republicans would face “wrath” from Democrats if they don’t get on board with the party’s push for vote-by-mail in the next round of coronavirus relief spending.

Appearing on Al Sharpton’s MSNBC program Sunday, the Minnesota Democrat stressed the need for mail-in voting nationwide, citing dangers posed by the coronavirus.

Asked by Sharpton about what she hopes will be accomplished in the next round of spending on the issue of altering the country’s voting process, Klobuchar expressed urgency in pushing legislation through, Breitbart reported.

“We’ve got to get this done in this next package to get funding to the states so that you don’t have that situation where people in garbage bags and homemade masks are standing in line in the rain like we saw in Wisconsin while the president of the United States could simply request a mail-in ballot from Palm Beach, Florida, and vote in the luxury of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” she told Sharpton on his show “PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton.”

“Everyone should have that right, and we should also use this funding to make sure polls are open 20 days in advance and that we train a new generation of poll workers. We must make this election safe for Americans. And the president can say what he wants,” she added.

The former presidential candidate also warned of consequences if the Democratic wishlist item is not funded.

“The people are with us, Al,” she told Sharpton.

“They’re with us in swing states in North Carolina and in Iowa. They’re with us in states that understand that with Republican governors, as well, everyone — no matter what your political persuasion — you should be able to vote safely,” she said.

“And so, it’s going to be wrath on my Republican colleagues if they do not allow for some funding to make sure that Americans can vote safely

“Our state and local governments don’t have the money right now around the country, and that’s what’s going to be this big fight coming up in this next legislative package. We have to protect our very democracy,” Klobuchar concluded.

The senator did not elaborate on what that “wrath” might entail.

Democrats first attempted to attach a provision to force states to enact mail-in voting in March as part of a list of demands they wanted to be included in what became to $2 trillion CARES Act, which was intended to offer immediate relief to Americans and businesses struggling from shutdowns.

Other items included in the list of Democratic demands included a bailout of the USPS, required early voting, required same-day voter registration, retirement plans for community newspaper employees and the implementation of a federal $15-an-hour minimum wage.

The Democrats’ version of the bill also made reference to the word “diversity” more than five dozen times.

There are concerns that widespread mail-in voting is vulnerable to dishonesty.

President Donald Trump has been vocal in his opposition to the vote-by-mail push from Democrats.

During his April 3 coronavirus media briefing, Trump was asked about the need for large scale mail-in voting by ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl.

Trump expressed concerns that expanding mail-in ballots would increase the likelihood of voter fraud.

“No, because I think a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting,” Trump said.

President Trump: “The reason they don’t want voter ID is because they intend to cheat.” pic.twitter.com/BOUxuWgMQh — The Hill (@thehill) April 4, 2020

Trump, who is in favor of voter I.D. laws, has been highly critical of Democrats for attempting to expand the use of mail-in ballots.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order last week requiring every registered California voter to automatically receive a mail-in ballot for the November presidential election.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh described Newsom’s order as “a thinly-veiled political tactic” meant to “undermine election security” on Twitter.

This is a thinly-veiled political tactic by Gov. Newsom to undermine election security. There’s a vast difference between people voting absentee by mail because they can’t be at the polls on Election Day versus mailing everyone a ballot. westernjournal.com/new-trump-ad-exposes-joe-bidens-pro-china-anti-trump-campaign-strategy(1/3) https://t.co/wNnRDr4JHc — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) May 8, 2020

“There’s a vast difference between people voting absentee by mail because they can’t be at the polls on Election Day versus mailing everyone a ballot,” Murtaugh added.

