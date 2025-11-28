Amy Klobuchar Ratioed After Trying to Pin High Prices on Trump – Her Graph Shows Biden's Entire Term Instead

Envelope, please.

The 2025 Self-Own Award Goes to … Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota (applause)!

On, Wednesday using the social media platform X, Klobuchar posted a graph that showed average past-due utility balances at an all-time high under President Donald Trump, and yet, as a legion of X users noted, the graph also showed that those balances had skyrocketed under former President Joe Biden.

Incredibly, the graph covered the years 2022-25, a time when Biden’s policies, not Trump’s, affected outcomes.

A blue line, filled with plot points, reflected a surge in past-due utility balances, particularly from mid-2023 to late 2024.

“Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high. American families deserve better,” Klobuchar wrote.

Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high. American families deserve better. pic.twitter.com/OQX8zzl6DB — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 26, 2025

As one might expect, conservatives on X had a field day with Klobuchar’s gaffe.

“Klobuchar out here dunking on Biden on Thanksgiving,” CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings wrote. “Love it.”

Klobuchar out here dunking on Biden on Thanksgiving. Love it. https://t.co/llQJNhaSq4 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) November 27, 2025

Rob Schmitt of Newsmax also remarked on Klobuchar’s jaw-dropping stupidity.

“You can be this dumb and be a senator,” Schmitt wrote.

You can be this dumb and be a senator 👆 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) November 28, 2025

Meanwhile, other X users resorted to various forms of mockery, from memes to autism jokes.

Really thought you had something here, huh? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 26, 2025

Sorry to hear that your mom took Tylenol, Amy — WalterFootball (@walterfootball) November 26, 2025

Three things stand out about Klobuchar’s inane post.

First, Democrats will stoop to any falsehood, no matter how obvious. Thank goodness for X, which allows truth-tellers to refute them in real time. No wonder so many liberals have fled to Bluesky, where they can inhabit their own make-believe world.

Second, imagine the chutzpah required for a liberal to complain about energy costs after supporting draconian climate policies.

Finally, Trump has already had success with lowering Thanksgiving-related costs relative to 2024. He knows the energy sector plays a crucial role in inflation. I would bet on him to fix what the Biden administration broke — and soon.

In the meantime, we can all point and laugh at Klobuchar.

