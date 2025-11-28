Share
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to reporters after the Democratic Senate Policy Luncheon at the US Capitol on Oct. 7, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to reporters after the Democratic Senate Policy Luncheon at the US Capitol on Oct. 7, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Amy Klobuchar Ratioed After Trying to Pin High Prices on Trump – Her Graph Shows Biden's Entire Term Instead

 By Michael Schwarz  November 28, 2025 at 10:17am
Envelope, please.

The 2025 Self-Own Award Goes to … Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota (applause)!

On, Wednesday using the social media platform X, Klobuchar posted a graph that showed average past-due utility balances at an all-time high under President Donald Trump, and yet, as a legion of X users noted, the graph also showed that those balances had skyrocketed under former President Joe Biden.

Incredibly, the graph covered the years 2022-25, a time when Biden’s policies, not Trump’s, affected outcomes.

A blue line, filled with plot points, reflected a surge in past-due utility balances, particularly from mid-2023 to late 2024.

“Under President Trump, electricity prices are surging — up 11%! — leaving millions behind on their utility bills, with past-due balances at an all-time high. American families deserve better,” Klobuchar wrote.

As one might expect, conservatives on X had a field day with Klobuchar’s gaffe.

“Klobuchar out here dunking on Biden on Thanksgiving,” CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings wrote. “Love it.”

Related:
NYC Council is Considering a Massive Pay Bump For Mamdani Before He Even Takes Office

Rob Schmitt of Newsmax also remarked on Klobuchar’s jaw-dropping stupidity.

“You can be this dumb and be a senator,” Schmitt wrote.

Meanwhile, other X users resorted to various forms of mockery, from memes to autism jokes.

Three things stand out about Klobuchar’s inane post.

First, Democrats will stoop to any falsehood, no matter how obvious. Thank goodness for X, which allows truth-tellers to refute them in real time. No wonder so many liberals have fled to Bluesky, where they can inhabit their own make-believe world.

Second, imagine the chutzpah required for a liberal to complain about energy costs after supporting draconian climate policies.

Finally, Trump has already had success with lowering Thanksgiving-related costs relative to 2024. He knows the energy sector plays a crucial role in inflation. I would bet on him to fix what the Biden administration broke — and soon.

In the meantime, we can all point and laugh at Klobuchar.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
