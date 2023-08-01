ABC’s “The View” will reportedly enter another short summer hiatus.

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro, announced on Instagram that the show will record for one last week before entering a brief recess in August.

“Hello NYC. We’re here for the last week of @theviewabc’s Season 26, before August hiatus. Let’s get this party started,” Navarro wrote on Instagram.

This isn’t the first break “The View” has taken this year, prompting angry responses from its fans.

From June 30-July 10, “The View” co-hosts were gone on a summer hiatus.

Fans noticed the development after a familiar episode aired.

At the beginning of the early summer hiatus, “The View” replayed episodes dating back to May.

Such episodes included a label at the bottom-left screen, reading “encore presentation,” according to The Sun.

This decision was met with fiery backlash from the show’s fans on what is now called X, previously known as Twitter.

“It’s hard enough to sit through a current episode of #Theview these days… why on earth would I even anticipate sitting through all these re-runs?” one fan wrote.

“ANOTHER encore presentation?! What is going on?’” another inquired.

“So I guess we’re not getting new episodes today or tomorrow? I wish I had as many days off as these women get off! Have a great day fam!” a third fan said.

Another fan asked whether the hosts were on vacation.

Indeed, they are.

The August hiatus marks the second brief vacation taken by the hosts at “The View” in a period of less than a month.

