Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, 2021.
Commentary
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Analysis: Midterms Look Like They Will Be Worse for Democrats than We Could Have Imagined

 By Cameron Arcand  September 20, 2021 at 4:59pm
Share

For those who are frustrated with the current leadership in Congress, there could be hope just around the corner for Republicans.

Glen Bolger of Public Opinion Strategies told The Washington Examiner that Democrats have the potential to lose 41 House seats, which is 34 more than needed for Republicans to retake the majority.

Former President Donald Trump’s controversial presidency gave Democrats an edge to win the House in 2018 and 2020, and Bolger said he is observing similar patterns with the current White House.

“Joe Biden’s overall disapproval rating and, more challenging for him, his strong disapproval ratings are right where Donald Trump’s were just prior to the November 2018 midterm elections, when the party in power lost the House and numerous gubernatorial seats,” Bolger told the outlet.

“I would hate to be in charge of candidate recruitment for Democrats because no Democrat in their right mind and a competitive seat would want to run in this political environment.”

Trending:
Boeing Investigating After Discovery on New Air Force One Jet

It is typical for the House to switch to the opposing party of the White House halfway through the term, as those dissatisfied with the overall direction of the country are more likely to vote.

Republican campaigns in 2022 will likely center on inflation, illegal immigration and taxes.

Other issues candidates may focus on include Afghanistan and COVID-19, but the rapidly evolving nature of both of these topics could make them irrelevant by Election Day.

John McLaughlin and Jim McLaughlin, who operate the polling firm McLaughlin & Associates, told the Examiner that Republicans have a slight polling edge.

Do you think the GOP will retake the house in 2022?

“In terms of what to expect for the 2022 midterms, our polling of likely voters suggests that Republicans lead the Democrats in the generic vote for Congress 47 percent – 46 percent with 7 percent undecided. This means likely voters are more willing to support a generic group of Republicans rather than a generic group of Democratic candidates for Congress,” they said.

There is a feeling of cautious optimism among Republicans, and analyst Jonathan Zogby told the outlet that the Democrats’ infrastructure bill could give them the victory they need to keep their majorities in both chambers.

“If for some reason they cannot pass a big infrastructure bill, Republicans can focus on a not-so-great economy and Biden’s vaccine mandates, which threaten freedoms and hurt small businesses,” he said.

Democrats still remain fixated on the previous administration and are using their majority to push a radical agenda that will only expand the size of government.

Only moderates such as Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin are holding the line when it comes to keeping the filibuster and stopping a massive $3.5 trillion spending bill from passing.

Related:
Fences Go Up Around Fort Pelosi, Capitol Police Roll Out in Full Riot Gear to Confront Smattering of Protesters

But conservatives need more cushion in both chambers in order to assure that our liberties are not put at stake even further.

Republicans, however, must not get cocky. They need to continue pushing forward with dynamic messaging in the suburbs and other vulnerable areas.

The midterms will serve as a referendum on the Biden administration and House Democrats’ performance, and Americans are already dismayed with how things have taken a downward turn recently.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Phoenix
Languages Spoken
English




loading
Analysis: Midterms Look Like They Will Be Worse for Democrats than We Could Have Imagined
Biden's America: Illegal Immigrants Being Handed Cash as US Deports Them Back Home
FDA Panel Stages 'Revolt' Against Biden Admin and Pfizer, Gives Good News to Vaccine-Skeptical Parents
Senator Demands Gen. Milley Be Called Before Congress and Face the Truth
FBI Cover-Up? Simone Biles Rips Feds for Turning 'Blind Eye' to Nassar Sexual Assault
See more...

Conversation