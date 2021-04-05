Login
Analyst: Gas Prices Could Hit $3 Per Gallon Soon, Biden Having a 'Profound Impact'

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Friday.Drew Angerer / Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington on Friday. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Cameron Arcand
Published April 5, 2021 at 1:35pm
Gas prices across the country have been noticeably on the rise in recent weeks, and an analyst warns that it shows no signs of stopping.

Patrick De Haan, petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, suggested that President Joe Biden’s energy policies could bring the national average to $3.

“The Biden administration is going to have a profound impact on the oil and gas sector. A lot of Americans, of course, saying, you know, this is what we’re in the midst of, when right now it’s really the economy that’s pushing prices higher,” De Haan said Monday on “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business.

“But like you said, in the future, absolutely, the limitations on new drilling could eventually become an issue,” he said. “And, of course, now we have this massive infrastructure plan and how to pay for it.”

“And, of course, you know, the potential is there, the federal gas tax hasn’t been touched since 1993. So motorists really need to be on alert for rising gas prices this year.”

De Haan said the average gas price “certainly could rub up against $3 a gallon” in the coming weeks.

The national average as of Monday is $2.87 per gallon, according to AAA.

The gas price increases are largely the result of OPEC keeping production cuts that were in place last year and creating a major supply-and-demand issue.

De Haan is correct that other factors could keep Americans paying more at the pump as a more direct result of the current administration.

Biden already halted federal leases for oil and gas, and other ideas being floated could also be a burden on drivers.

Increasing the federal gas tax from 18.4 cents per gallon or adding a “vehicle miles traveled” tax could still be on the table for the administration.

Biden needs to be incredibly careful with his energy policies, as rising gas prices create a significant burden for nearly all Americans.


High gas prices especially hurt lower-income Americans, who do not need any more money taken out of their wallets during a time of hardship.

In this difficult, recovering economy, the United States needs to do everything possible on the policy side to ensure that gas prices do not rise even further, but Biden seems more concerned about keeping climate alarmists pleased than helping the average American.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News, and has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Orange County, California. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

