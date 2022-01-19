When reality bites, denial either doubles down or disintegrates. It’s revealing to watch both happen at the same time and in the same place.

This situation played out when Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts appeared on CBS’ show, “Mornings,” on Tuesday. Warren had no idea that being interviewed by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson — all sympathetic to the liberal cause — would veer away from the standard softball interview. Why would she? The “I’m OK, you’re OK,” pattern is par for the course for liberals. Just another day with the media mob. They want it like that.

But wanting something isn’t the same thing as having it. For far too long now, liberals have conflated desire with reality. Reality, though, is what it is.

Reality penetrated Warren’s shield of delusion when Burleson asked her about Joe Biden and the 2024 election. “Do you believe that President Biden is up for the job?”

“President Biden’s running for re-election,” Warren answered. “I expect to support him.”

Nothing new here. You have to give credit where credit is due. The libs are great at sticking to message. No debate allowed. Democratic presidents are good. Period. All Democrats must support them. No questions asked.

But wait. Something isn’t quite right. Warren “expects” to support Biden? Whatever could that mean? In this slight hesitation, this sliver of doubt, reality finds its way into the room like smoke under a door.

Next in line is none other than liberal star Gayle King to point out Biden’s “approval ratings are some of the lowest they’ve been for a very long time.”

Will Democrats hold power for "a lot of time"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (41 Votes) No: 98% (2469 Votes)

Sen. Warren, confident as Gen. George Armstrong Custer before the Battle of the Little Bighorn, came back with, “I understand that, but remember we’ve just finished the first quarter. We’re just starting into the second quarter here, so we’ve got a lot of time, a lot of work in front of us.”

With Biden at quarterback, if I’m getting Warren’s sports analogy, I don’t think the Dems will make it through halftime without multiple turnovers.

Custer wasn’t really a general. He was a Lt. Colonel at Little Bighorn. He had been a two-star general in the volunteer army in the Civil War and, after the war, most still called him general. He must have enjoyed playing the part.







In the spirit of Custer, Warren claimed “American Indian” heritage when she filled out a form for the State Bar of Texas in 1986. The form was handwritten and signed by Warren. She wasn’t lying, not technically anyway — kind of like Custer. Test results showed Warren had a tiny amount — between 1/64 and 1/1028 — of Native American ancestry. Just enough to create a false reality based on cultural appropriation. What’s wrong with playacting for real?

Next up for Warren, Tony Dokoupil. “But you only have probably less than a year before you lose both the Senate and the House,” Dokoupil said.

Ouch! When reality bites, it hurts. Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson seem to realize they can no longer deny reality, at least not all of it. They don’t want to get bit, so they are biting first.

Dokoupil then laid out the numbers, citing a recent Gallup poll. Democrats “started the year with the insurrection at a 9 point advantage, and in the fourth quarter, it was a five point advantage to the Republicans.” If you’re counting, that’s a 14 point shift in just one year.

Some of the shift may very well be by people who are sick and tired of leftists overblowing the Jan. 6 incursion. Calling what happened on that day an “insurrection” is like Elizabeth Warren claiming she is an American Indian: It’s bogus, and at this moment, people are craving what is real.

“Something’s not right here,” Dokoupil observed. He’s got that right.

It looks like Democrats are headed into their own version of the Little Bighorn in the 2022 election cycle. And they’re on the opposite side of Sitting Bull — no matter how much Elizabeth Warren claims otherwise.

Liberal media has shielded leftists politicians from reality for years, but even they are beginning to realize that its not going to work this time.

Reality is growling and whoever doesn’t heed the warning is going to get bit.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation