Anderson Cooper Body-Shames Trump During CNN Monologue

By Erin Coates
Published May 27, 2020 at 11:17am
CNN host Anderson Cooper body-shamed President Donald Trump during his monologue Tuesday about the president’s tweets on the death of a former staffer for Joe Scarborough.

“He is just a little man, despite his girth and size,” Cooper said. “He’s a little man inside and he knows that.”

Cooper had been discussing Trump’s conspiracy tweets about the death of Lori Klausutis, a former staffer for Scarborough when he served as a Republican congressman from Florida, Politico reported.

The medical examiner had declared Klausutis’ 2001 death an accident after she fainted as a result of a heart condition and hit her head on her desk.

The president brought her death back into the spotlight with a May 12 tweet that asked if Scarborough, who’s now an MSNBC host, got away with murder.

“When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so,” Trump tweeted.

“Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!”

Klausutis’ husband wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asking him to take down the tweets. Klausutis said he was “angry as well as frustrated and grieved” by them.

Twitter kept the tweets up.

“He doesn’t have the guts to say, ‘You know what, I don’t care what [the family] think because this serves my political purposes,'” Cooper said before he made his comments about Trump’s girth.

Cooper’s remarks come a week after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made similar ones on his CNN show “Anderson Cooper 360.”

The California Democrat was asked about Trump’s announcement that he has been taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Do you think these body-shaming comments about Trump were uncalled for?

“As far as the president is concerned, he’s our president and I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group and in his, shall we say, weight group, morbidly obese, they say. So, I think it’s not a good idea,” Pelosi told Cooper.

The president’s 2019 physical, performed by White House physician Dr. Sean Conley, found Trump was 6-feet-three-inches tall and weighed 243 pounds, USA Today reported.

According to the body mass index calculator provided by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, the president’s BMI is 30.4, which puts him in the “overweight to moderately obese” category.

The president would have to gain another 77 pounds, or have a BMI of 40, to be considered “morbidly obese,” as Pelosi asserted.

Erin Coates
