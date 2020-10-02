CNN’s Anderson Cooper isn’t even attempting to run with the charade that he’s a journalist anymore.

In fact, on Thursday evening, the face of the network that has run its credibility into bedrock mocked the first lady of the United States while airing private conversations she had with a person she thought was a friend.

They weren’t important conversations, either — not between heads of state or members of congress.

They certainly weren’t about Hunter Biden’s mysterious wealth.

They were the kind of conversations a person bogged down by the stresses of public life have when they need to vent a little.

Melania’s former friend and confidante, a woman named Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, recorded private conversations between her and the first lady in the summer of 2018. Wolkoff, who is attempting to hawk a book, released recordings of the calls to Cooper, who dissected them on his program with her.

During the secretly recorded and leaked audio, Melania complained about decorating the White House for Christmas while her husband was being attacked 24/7/365 by the likes of Cooper and his network colleagues while illegal immigrants were comfortably housed in centers across the Southwest.

“The jacket was… a publicity stunt, and it was to garner the attention of the press, to make sure that everyone was aware that Melania was going to the border.” Melania Trump’s former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, on the infamous “I really don’t care. Do U?” jacket. pic.twitter.com/sCJAAAcvBf — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 2, 2020

“They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am,” Melania said.

“I’m working … my a– off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f– about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?” she confided.

This, if you’ll recall, was all going on as President Donald Trump was being savaged by the media and CNN over the internment of children brought into the country illegally who were first housed in camps by the Obama administration.

Melania said, “OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f—— break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?”

The biggest knock on Cooper, CNN and the rest of the tabloid, junk establishment media is that the most candid snippet of Melania released by Wolkoff actually sees the first lady complain about how the media would not help her as she attempted to, in some capacity, do something to help reunite migrant kids with their parents.

“I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance — needs to go through the process and through the law,” she said of the Obama/Biden migrant camps.

During their conversation, Wolkoff tried to convince the first lady to focus on “messaging” with the media.

On the media, though, the first lady was candid: “They will not do the story. We put it out. They would not do the story. You would not believe it. They would not do the story because they are not — they would not do the story because they are against us because they are liberal media.”

“Yeah, if I go to Fox, they will do the story. I don’t want to go to Fox,” she added.

Cooper described Melania as being “hostile toward decorating the White House for Christmas,” adding: “Talk about a war on Christmas.”

“It’s fascinating to hear her talk like that,” he smugly added from his network ivory tower.

Of course, Cooper couldn’t care less about what a day in the life of the first lady is like.

Can you even fathom what it would be like to be a fly on the wall of Cooper’s home? Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

CNN and Cooper eagerly aired the audio bites, treating Wolkoff as if she were some kind of hero and not a slithering opportunist.

Melania’s apparent friend and confidante was just another swindler seeking a payday after buddying up to the Trump family, and she was aided by CNN.

CNN and Cooper were more than happy to help her as she attempted to enrich herself by tearing down the first lady of the country by recording her at her most private moments and then releasing them to the public.

CNN is pure smut, and Cooper is not an intrepid journalist; he’s a partisan hack with no ethics who violated the privacy of a national treasure with glee on his face.

It’s time for the silver lining of all of this.

CNN and its smut-peddling anchor finally got to the bottom of the media question about the supposed subliminal meaning on the back of Melania’s “I really don’t care. Do U?” jacket, which she wore in Texas in 2018.

The media made a big deal out of it.

It was about them.

Melania said on the recording of the jacket, “I’m driving liberals crazy, that’s for sure.”

She added, “And that, you know, that’s — and they deserve it, you understand. And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, my God. This is the worst. This is the worst.’ After, I mean, come on. They are crazy, OK?”

These people are crazy, CNN is a joke of a news network and Melania actually comes out ahead in this non-scandal.

The first lady been outed as a normal mother and wife who vents, and like her husband, speaks like a human being.

That is in addition to her being warm, beautiful, intelligent, empathetic and educated.

CNN and Cooper, meanwhile, continue to be the gunk at the bottom of the barrel with regard to both journalism and humanity.

