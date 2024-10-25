Apparently, Charlamagne tha God is under the misapprehension that the media exists to refuse to ask Vice President Kamala Harris real questions.

One day after Harris flubbed an easy town hall meeting with CNN, the host of “The Breakfast Club” — who held his own “audio town hall” with the Democratic nominee a few weeks ago — appeared on Anderson Cooper’s show to castigate him for asking her the easiest question.

Just in case you missed the town hall … well, all we can say is, oof:

CNN: You’ve been in the White House for four years. Why haven’t you done any of this already? KAMALA: “I’m pointing out things that need to be done that haven’t been done that need to be done.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ia5z5BSVXX — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

COOPER: In 2022/2023 there were RECORD border crossings. The numbers kept going up. KAMALA: We have cut the flow of immigration. COOPER: Why didn’t you do it 2 years ago? KAMALA: We were trying to get mass amnesty passed. pic.twitter.com/uSSpZhKsoM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

Kamala says one of her “weaknesses” is that she (allegedly) has a “team of very smart people around me who bring to my decision-making process different perspectives.” What? pic.twitter.com/LDK5puuwWW — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

COOPER: Is there something you can point to in your life that is a mistake that you’ve learned from? KAMALA: “I have worked very hard to make sure that I’m well-versed on issues.” The Kamala you see stumbling in every unscripted answer she gives is what she calls “well-versed.” pic.twitter.com/fmENkOtpvI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

I could go on and on — but so did Harris, and it was an hour that felt like an eternity for her and her supporters. Naturally, those on Team Kamala put the blame where the blame lay: with Anderson Cooper.

During a question-and-answer about where the Harris campaign should go from here, Charlamagne said that it was time for her to “keep calling Donald Trump a fascist” — because that’s worked out superbly so far, obviously.

“Americans need to keep looking at the rhetoric of Donald Trump because I don’t know why we’re even thinking about electing somebody who is talking about putting people in camps,” Charlamagne said during his interview with Cooper.

“I don’t know why we want to elect somebody who’s talking about mass deportation. I don’t know why we’re having this conversation about somebody who wants to terminate the Constitution, to overthrow the results of an election.”

All of this is very much what would get flagged as [citation needed] on Wikipedia, but never mind that — since Charlamagne had a criticism of CNN’s coverage, including Cooper asking about whether or not Harris should go on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“Even me be bringing it up now, you brought it back to Kamala and Joe Rogan, Anderson. Who gives a damn?” he said after Cooper mentioned that they “talk about this every night.”

“I don’t think y’all have enough conversations about it. I feel like I heard more on this network about ‘Is Kamala Harris black?’ than ‘Is Donald Trump a fascist?'”

“Honestly, that’s bulls***,” responded Cooper. (Not wrongly, for once, may I add.)

“I’m a huge fan of yours, but to say that we’re sitting around discussing,’Is Kamala Harris black,’ like –” he continued, before getting cut off.

“I’ve seen those roundtable discussions a lot. Now that’s bulls***, Anderson, for you to say that y’all don’t have those conversations,” he responded.

WARNING: The following post and video contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Charlamagne: I feel like I heard more on this network about “is Kamala Harris Black” than I do about Trump being a fascist Cooper: That’s bullshit Charlamagne: That’s bullshit to say you don’t have those conversations pic.twitter.com/145q2vRMMJ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2024

It’s good to see Anderson Cooper have to stand up and state the obvious: “I don’t think any anchor on this network has been going around saying, ‘Is she black?’” Apparently, Charlamagne’s been getting some other network in place of CNN on his cable dial, but never mind.

However, it’s indicative of the preemptive defensive crouch the media employs when dealing with any Democrat. The day after Kamala’s bomb, here’s Cooper lashing out at Charlamagne tha God, who apparently thinks they’re not calling Donald Trump fascist often enough. Heck, that was the one thing from the Harris town hall that the left pretty much challenged — and Cooper set her up for it.

The only thing that Anderson will get ultra-defensive about, apparently, is not being fawning enough. Telling, no?

