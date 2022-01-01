Share
Anderson Cooper Forced to Jump in as 'Overserved' CNN Host Goes on Rampage Against Dem Politician

 By Jack Davis  January 1, 2022 at 2:00pm
Andy Cohen celebrated the new year with a tipsy rant about former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

Cohen was hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve live coverage from Times Square along with Anderson Cooper.

The drinks began to flow as Cohen and Cooper had a shot of tequila in honor of the late actress Betty White, who died Friday at the age of 99.

“What an incredible person, an incredible life and incredible career,” Cooper said, according to Mediaite.

Cohen said,  “We’re going to raise our first shot of tequila in honor of Betty White.”

But as the show — and the drinking — continued, Cohen decided to share his thoughts on the subject of deBlasio, who became the city’s ex-mayor at midnight when Eric Adams took the reins of the city.

Cooper asked Cohen not to “go on a rant,” according to the New York Post.

That did not happen.

“Let me tell you something,” Cohen said “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his ‘victory lap’ dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York!” Cohen raved, according to Variety.

Cohen’s math was a little off. DeBlasio served eight years as mayor.

“The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara, sucka!’ he said as Cooper gripped Cohen to keep him from falling into the camera.

“2022! It’s a new year,” Cohen said. “‘Cause guess what? I have a feeling I’m going to be standing right here next year, and you know what I’m not going to be looking at, dancing as the city comes apart? You!”

The performance drew many comments on Twitter.

And on Saturday, when the alcohol had worn off, Cohen added a post of his own, saying he was  “a bit overserved last night.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
