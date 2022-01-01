Andy Cohen celebrated the new year with a tipsy rant about former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

Cohen was hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve live coverage from Times Square along with Anderson Cooper.

The drinks began to flow as Cohen and Cooper had a shot of tequila in honor of the late actress Betty White, who died Friday at the age of 99.

“What an incredible person, an incredible life and incredible career,” Cooper said, according to Mediaite.

Cohen said, “We’re going to raise our first shot of tequila in honor of Betty White.”

But as the show — and the drinking — continued, Cohen decided to share his thoughts on the subject of deBlasio, who became the city’s ex-mayor at midnight when Eric Adams took the reins of the city.

Cooper asked Cohen not to “go on a rant,” according to the New York Post.

That did not happen.

Andy Cohen takes a shot, then opens fire on Bill de Blasio. “The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been! So, sayonara sucka!” https://t.co/OBhoGAqSL9 pic.twitter.com/pb8QBzzgJG — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 1, 2022

“Let me tell you something,” Cohen said “Watching Mayor de Blasio do his ‘victory lap’ dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York!” Cohen raved, according to Variety.

Cohen’s math was a little off. DeBlasio served eight years as mayor.

“The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara, sucka!’ he said as Cooper gripped Cohen to keep him from falling into the camera.

“2022! It’s a new year,” Cohen said. “‘Cause guess what? I have a feeling I’m going to be standing right here next year, and you know what I’m not going to be looking at, dancing as the city comes apart? You!”

The performance drew many comments on Twitter.

Andy Cohen drunkenly starting the year by smoking that Bill de Blasio pack is one of the funniest things I’ve seen on TV 💀😭 #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/hpuNDt0BpS — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) January 1, 2022

Drunk Andy Cohen popping *OFF* and ranting about Bill De Blasio while Drunk Anderson Cooper tries to calm him down and play it straight is just the teamwork and heroism we need in these troubled times — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) January 1, 2022

So @andy says he was “overserved” last night 🤣 but Andy was intoxicated by every ordinary New Yorker and said what we said when we saw Bill de Blasio dance and doofy smile pat himself on the back for routinely failing this city every single day. pic.twitter.com/N5ARRxXjUh — raf (@rafaelshimunov) January 1, 2022

🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022

And on Saturday, when the alcohol had worn off, Cohen added a post of his own, saying he was “a bit overserved last night.”

