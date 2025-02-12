Anderson Cooper Issues Apology After Vulgar On-Air Comment to Former GOP Governor

The first three-plus weeks of President Donald Trump’s administration have sent the Democrat-dominated establishment and its media minions into apoplexy.

In particular, the president’s Department of Government Efficiency, headed by Trump ally Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, has triggered seemingly uncontrollable bouts of impropriety and even rage among establishment operatives, so it behooves us to understand why.

For instance, in two separate clips posted Tuesday to X, CNN host Anderson Cooper first insulted former Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire with a vulgar epithet best reserved for barrooms and frat houses then, having realized his mistake, apologized to the former governor.

Cooper’s transgression occurred during a panel discussion of Musk’s activities at the DOGE. Alyssa Farah Griffin, best known as the least shrill of the shrieking, Trump-hating hens who co-host ABC’s “The View,” and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, perhaps best known for exposing himself on a Zoom call, joined Sununu and Cooper on the panel.

Although he endorsed former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican primary, Sununu vigorously defended Trump and Musk.

Toobin, however, suggested that Musk so far had given no proof of the massive savings the DOGE has generated. And Cooper agreed.

“He’s giving very specific things, but he’s not actually giving any evidence of that,” the host said.

Moments later, in a very telling choice, Cooper picked a fight over Federal Emergency Management Agency money going toward luxury hotels for illegal immigrants.

“Some of the details that have come out, like the $59 million spent on luxury hotels — it’s actually not — that’s — ” Cooper said before Sununu interjected.

“You’re talking about the FEMA money that was abused for migrants?” the former governor asked.

Cooper then stumbled when Sununu asked the host if he regarded FEMA money for illegals as acceptable.

“No, I’m not saying it’s OK. I’m not saying it’s OK. Don’t put words in my mouth,” Cooper replied.

“So would you stop that? Would you stop that process?” Sununu asked.

“Don’t be a d***,” Cooper answered.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

🚨 WOW… Chris Sununu was just called a “d*ck” by Anderson Cooper over DOGE. COOPER: Some of the details, like millions for hotels, it’s actually not… SUNUNU: You mean the FEMA money for migrants? That’s OK now? COOPER: I’m not saying it’s OK, don’t put words in my mouth.… pic.twitter.com/MCNAnRLMkR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 12, 2025

Then, in a separate clip, Cooper struck a different tone.

“Before we go, I want to apologize. I was mean — I was rude to you, and I never — ” Cooper began.

To his credit, Sununu replied that he had heard much worse from his own siblings. But the host — also to his credit — repeated the apology.

“I don’t know why I said that. I really do feel bad about it,” Cooper said.

“We’re all friends here,” Griffin added.

At the commercial break @andersoncooper apologizes to Sununu for intemperate words. pic.twitter.com/QCNnnJNIrM — 𝚂𝚎á𝚗 𝙾’𝚂𝚑𝚎𝚊 Global News (@ConsumerSOS) February 12, 2025

In truth, the entire scene never felt awkward. Nor did Cooper sound particularly vicious when he insulted Sununu. Cooper simply lost his cool, knew he should apologize, and had the decency to do so.

The broader point, however, is that Cooper’s loss of composure felt authentic, at least to this viewer, and it likely was authentic because Democrats and their allies throughout the establishment media have gone apoplectic at Trump — and especially at Musk over DOGE.

Moreover, their indignation and rage makes perfect sense.

After all, the Democrat-dominated establishment will go to war on behalf of only two groups: illegal immigrants and government employees. The CNN panel’s FEMA discussion involved both.

Ordinary American citizens, on the other hand, have learned to expect no such passionate advocacy from their establishment overlords.

Imagine, for instance, Cooper using that kind of language in opposition to the open-border policies that cost the lives of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungary, and other American victims of illegal immigrant rapists and murderers.

You cannot imagine it, can you? Of course not. And that should remind us why Trump and Musk cannot finish dismantling the establishment quickly enough.

