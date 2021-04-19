Over half of New York voters have an unfavorable view of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the first time, and 44 percent believe he is guilty of sexual harassment allegations against him, according to a Monday Sienna College poll.

Cuomo holds a 40-52 favorability rating, down from 43-45 in March, 56-39 in February and 77-21 in April 2020.

The all-time low favorability comes as the third-term governor faces dual investigations over his pandemic nursing home policies and sexual misconduct allegations from eight women.

Much of the decline in Cuomo’s support came from New York Democrats, Sienna spokesman Steve Greenberg said in a news release.

“Interestingly, since February, on all three measures, there was virtually no movement among Republicans, who already had Cuomo at very low levels,” Greenburg said.

“In February, Democrats were prepared to re-elect Cuomo 65-26 percent. Today, Democrats say they would re-elect Cuomo next year by the narrowest of margins, 46-43 percent.”

Despite the nearly half of New York voters who believe the misconduct allegations against him, 51 percent want Cuomo to remain in office for the rest of his term, while just 37 percent said he should resign.

Cuomo has flatly rejected the calls for his resignation — which in March came to include most Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation — though he has not yet said whether he plans to run for a fourth term in 2022.

Registered voters also approve of his handling of the pandemic 60-32, nearly identical to March’s poll, which found his pandemic approval at 60-33.

Democratic Attorney General Letitia James, a potential gubernatorial contender overseeing the investigations into Cuomo, holds a 39-17 favorability rating. New York Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who announced his bid for governor in early April, polled at 18-17 favorability.

Sienna surveyed 801 registered New York voters from Apr. 11-15, and the poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.3 percentage points.

