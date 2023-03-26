Andrew Cuomo Has Surprising Take on Manhattan DA's Looming Indictment of Donald Trump

The former top Democrat in New York is defending former President Donald Trump from what he calls a political prosecution.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into Trump, speaking on WABC Radio on Friday, according to Fox News.

“I don’t understand why Bragg is putting such emphasis on this case,” Cuomo said of the investigation.

“A person breaks the law I get it, but on the state side this is a misdemeanor case.”

The once-Democratic Party star questioned Bragg’s jurisdiction in the case, suggesting he was pursuing alleged campaign finance violations for a federal election.

“It’s really a federal case because he needs it to be a campaign finance fraud case which is a federal case and that’s what Bragg is going to have to do to get a felony out of this.”

Bragg is thought to be eyeing alleged payments Trump made to pornographic performer Stormy Daniels in the midst of his 2016 campaign.

Cuomo even went so far as to criticize Bragg’s probe as a political stunt.

“I think it’s all politics and that’s what I think the people of this country are saying.”

Are you surprised by Cuomo’s comments? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 73% (177 Votes) No: 27% (65 Votes)

Cuomo pointed to the investigation as a cause of “cynicism” in American politics.

The former governor invoked New York Attorney General Letitia James’ own sexual harassment investigation of himself, comparing it to Bragg’s partisan investigation of Trump.

James’ investigation led to Cuomo’s resignation — with the former Democratic star facing impeachment in the state legislature.

“It just feeds that anger and that cynicism and the partisanship. It’s a coincidence that Bragg goes after Trump and Tish James goes after Trump and Georgia goes after Trump? That’s all a coincidence?”

“I think it feeds the cynicism and that’s the cancer in our body politic right now.”

Cuomo predicted that Bragg would ultimately secure an indictment from a grand jury, remarking that a district attorney could indict a “ham sandwich” if they wanted to.

If Trump were to be indicted, it’d be the first time in American history that a former president has been charged with a crime.

It’s unclear when or if the grand jury empaneled by Bragg plans to announce any potential indictments.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.