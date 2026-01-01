Andy Cohen Rips Eric Adams in Drunken New Year's Eve Rant

Bravo host Andy Cohen launched into a seemingly drunken nearly two-minute rant about former Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show on Thursday.

Cohen gave his slurred commentary about Adams’ sole term at the helm of New York City minutes after midnight, around the time Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James swore in the former mayor’s socialist successor, Zohran Mamdani, during a private ceremony. The host, holding a drink, suggested that Adams “partied” during his mayoral tenure but did give him credit for mitigating New York City’s rat problem, during his rambling remarks from Times Square on CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen.”

“Watching the final moments of Mayor Adams’ chaotic… I just want to say he got his pardons,” Cohen said at the start of the rant. “I’m just saying, great, you got your pardons. Go off into the sunset.”

“We’ll fiddle with what we have, with what you’ve left us with. Go dance away. We’ll see you at all the parties,” Cohen added, gesturing with his free hand. “You partied your way through four years… all the clubs, we’ll see you there. You got the pardons.”

President Donald Trump did not pardon Adams, but instead, his administration’s Department of Justice directed the Southern District of New York in February 2025 to drop federal criminal charges including fraud and bribery — related to accusations he accepted illegal gifts from Turkish government officials. Two months later, a federal judge dismissed Adams’ federal indictment with prejudice, meaning the specific case against him cannot be brought again.

After the ball dropped and after having a few, Andy Cohen goes off about he’s relishing the end of Mayor Eric Adams’ time as New York City mayor.

Anderson Cooper desperately tried to get out of frame but the cameraman does him dirty and goes wide. pic.twitter.com/rmzWi5upN4 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 1, 2026

“I just want to say, goodbye Mayor Adams. You did it. You did it. You did it, didn’t you?” Cohen continued.

“I love how quickly you turn… but he did do great work on rats,” Cooper weighed in.

“I think he got rid of some of the rats. But isn’t that a metaphor of sorts?” Cohen added, prompting Cooper to burst into a fit of laughter.

“Well guess what? It is 2026 and there are less rats,” Cohen went on to emphasize.

“Fewer,” Cooper said, correcting his co-host’s grammar.

Adams in 2023 notably appointed an official to serve as the city’s first ever director of Rodent Mitigation — a position that was popularly dubbed the Big Apple’s “rat czar” — and gave her a $3.5 million budget to reduce the city’s rat population.

Cohen previously garnered attention when he gave a similar drunken rant about Adams’ predecessor, former Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, on New Year’s Day 2022 — minutes after the two-term mayor departed office. The TV host, who has publicly supported other Democratic candidates for office, blasted de Blasio for doing what he called “the crappiest job as mayor of New York.”

“The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been,” Cohen said about Adams’ predecessor. “So sayonara, sucker!”

On Wednesday, in the final hours of his mayoral tenure, Adams told a reporter that on the day he leaves office, he will “have a single malt scotch and smoke a cigar.”

Adams initially ran for reelection as a Democrat but later switched to running as an independent, only to drop out of the race altogether. He later endorsed independent mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo — who like him remained a registered Democrat — who lost the general election to Mamdani.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience.

