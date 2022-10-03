Andy Griffith Nailed the Problem with the Trans Movement and Kids Over 60 Years Ago

One of the pillars of the trans movement is the twisted notion that children are wise and mature enough to decide things for themselves without parental guidance.

“The Andy Griffith Show” simply but lucidly addressed the danger of this belief in an episode called “Opie’s Hobo Friend,” which aired Nov 13, 1961, well before the trans movement gained traction.

In the episode, Sheriff Taylor, played by Andy Griffith, pulled his squad car up to a worldly hobo, played by Buddy Ebsen, who was squatting on public land making a fishing lure.







Taylor began talking with the hobo, giving him a lighthearted interrogation over a chicken dinner and pie that he stole and shared with Andy’s son, Opie.

Letting the half-hearted excuses for the theft go, Taylor said, “Well that’s not why I’m here … It’s about Opie.”

The hobo asked Taylor if there’s something wrong. “Did he eat too much?”

“No, it goes a little deeper than that … There seems to be something wrong with his thinking. He’s gotten a little twisted on things lately, like being able to tell the difference between right and wrong” Taylor replied.

Do you think parents today let their children make too many decisions for themselves? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (73 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

He continued, “Not that that’s an easy thing. There are a lot of grownups still struggling with that same problem, but it’s especially difficult for a youngster cuz’ things rub off on them so easy.”

Taylor went on to suggest that the hobo wasn’t “fit company” for Opie.

The hobo then responded, using an attempt to appeal to moral relativism, “Maybe I do look at things differently than other people. Is that wrong?”

“Who’s to say that the boy would be happier your way or mine? Why not let him decide?” he continued.

“No, I’m afraid it don’t work that way,” Taylor replied. “You can’t let a young’n decide for himself. He’ll grab at the first flashy thing with shiny ribbons on it. Then, when he finds out there’s a hook in it, it’s too late. Wrong ideas come packaged with so much glitter it’s hard to convince ‘em that other things might be better in the long run. All a parent can do is say ‘wait,’ ‘trust me’ and try to keep temptation away.”

The scene is cleverly done in that the hobo was weaving ribbons around a hook as they spoke, having already given one such “gift” to Opie in an earlier scene. One could argue this is a subtle nod to grooming, which is another pillar of the trans movement.

The hobo, understanding Taylor’s less than subtle hint, agreed to leave. He then said, “That wasn’t so difficult. Your problem is solved.”

Taylor stood up and said, “My problem is just beginning. You left behind an awful lot of unscrambling to be done.”

Just like the twisted and worldly views of the hobo, the trans movement has left “an awful lot of unscrambling to be done” in the youth of today that have had their minds twisted by post-modernist teachers.

There exists a special kind of judgement to be placed on educators who poison the minds of children with these perverted, new-age beliefs.

Luke 17:2 said, “It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck and he were cast into the sea than that he should cause one of these little ones to sin.”

A recent Fox News article reported on a Los Angeles K-12 school district and how they’re doubling down on trans indoctrination for children.

Fox reported, “[O]n a week-long conference last fall, titled ‘Standing with LGBTQ+ Students, Staff, and Families,’ administrators hosted workshops with presentations on ‘breaking the [gender] binary,’ providing children with ‘free gender affirming clothing,’ understanding ‘what your queer middle schooler wants you to know’ and producing ‘counter narratives against the master narrative of mainstream white cis-heteropatriarchy society.'”

This is why protecting and instilling Christian values in children at a young age is so important.

Proverbs 22:6 says, “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.”

While considered an “old” show, more modern-day parents would do well to follow the lesson demonstrated in this clip and take a more active role in what children are taught and who is allowed to teach them.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.