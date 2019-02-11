Angel Dad Calls Out Dems Over Border Wall: Tells Haunting Story of What Immigrant Did to His Daughter

Angel dad Dan Ferguson told “Fox & Friends” hosts Monday morning that if Congressional Democrats had suffered the way his family had, funding for a border wall would have been approved months ago.

Ferguson’s daughter Amanda was killed in a hit-and-run accident in November.

Joel Velazquez, 24, is in the U.S. illegally and had been drinking the night he ran several red lights and hit and killed Amanda, Ferguson said.

Ferguson appeared on Fox News hours before President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in El Paso, Texas, where Ferguson lives.

Ferguson supports Trump’s plan for border security and said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would to if they had lost someone because of an illegal alien.

“I am 100 percent behind him on his deal on the wall and securing the border,” Ferguson said.

“You know, he also needs to look at cutting off all the money for sanctuary cities because all that does is let these illegal aliens back into our society to commit more crimes.

“I know President Trump has looked into the eyes of angel dads and angel moms like me. He knows the pain,” Ferguson told Fox News.

Velazquez was arrested in 2017 for assault.

He allegedly punched his neighbor, Paul Schaeffer, after Velazquez told Schaeffer’s wife “(expletive) you” for asking Velazquez to stop smoking marijuana in front of her child, The El Paso Times reported.

Velazquez posted bail and was released.

His assault case is expected to go to court in late February.

Velazquez is now back in jail, this time under an immigration detainer, which allows ICE to arrest Velazquez for being in the U.S. illegally should he post bail, KVIA reports.

Ferguson continued, “My question for Congress is, you know, my daughter was hit and she was so badly hurt that they wouldn’t even let my wife and I identify the body. He legs were broken in eight different places, she had five skull fractures, she had ten broken ribs and a punctured lung. She died at the scene. You know, that’s something that I have to live with and my family has to live with every day.

“If Mrs. Pelosi’s or Mr. Schumer’s daughter or son were hit and killed by an illegal alien, I can guarantee you that funding would have been there months ago for this wall and security for our border.”

