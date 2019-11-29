Angel Mom Issues Challenge to Bernie After He Threatens To Break Up ICE

Angel mom Sabine Durden-Coulter challenged Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ assertion that illegal immigrant families should not live in fear of losing their loved ones to deportation, telling the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate that he should meet with people like her who know the pain of losing a family member.

On Wednesday, Sanders tweeted an article from The Nevada Independent about a Las Vegas family who had asked their community for help after their father was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Responding to the article, Sanders wrote on Wednesday, “We will put a moratorium on deportation and break up ICE so that no family has to live in terror of losing their loved ones.”

We will put a moratorium on deportations and break up ICE so that no family has to live in terror of losing their loved ones. We must stand with our immigrant family and, together, build an immigration system grounded in civil and human rights. https://t.co/gzSG73NosY — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 27, 2019

Durden-Coulter was not going to stand for that. The legal immigrant’s only son, Dominic, was killed by an illegal immigrant “with a record of drunk driving crashed into her son’s motorcycle,” according to Townhall.

The man who killed her son only spent 35 days in jail, and it took over a year to get him deported to Guatemala.

The woman, who has become an advocate for her fellow angel families, responded to Sanders’ tweet and suggested he met with the “few of us who already KNOW the terror of losing a loved one.”

“Come on, be man enough to look into our eyes and tell us that 2 our face,” Durden-Coulter tweeted.

🚨🚨Hey @BernieSanders how about you meet with a few of us who already KNOW the terror of losing a loved one. Come on, be man enough to look into our eyes and tell us that 2 our face. Contact me and let’s do this. 👍🏽 https://t.co/akVfO9BV2G — Sabine ⭐️Coulter (@sabine_durden) November 28, 2019

Durden-Coulter has been working with Trump administration officials this past week in Raleigh, North Carolina, where ICE officials say jails are refusing to hand over dangerous illegal immigrants.

“Speak up about it, it’s not about racism, it’s about the law and we all have to follow the law,” she told Fox News.

“We have to speak up and elect people that will defend Americans, not illegals because somebody is in somebody’s pocket when you imagine they’re releasing dangerous criminals, illegals back out into the communities. Wake up America!”

Sanders has said that if he was elected president, he would “completely reshape and reform our immigration enforcement system,” according to his immigration plan titled “A Welcoming and Safe America for All” that was released earlier this month.

This reformation would include “breaking up ICE and CBP and redistributing their functions to their proper authorities.”

Following the release of Sanders’ plan, Arizona’s Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels appeared on “Cavuto Live” and told host Neil Cavuto, “If we don’t have a secure border in this country, we will have a different country.”

“We need to stand united and the plan that Senator Sanders is putting forward is a disaster for this country,” he said.

